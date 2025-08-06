Automatic Train Control Market CAGR To Be At 8.6% From 2025 To 2029 $5.77 Billion Industry Revenue By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Business Research Company's Automatic Train Control Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Automatic Train Control Market?

In recent times, the automatic train control market has registered a robust growth. Projected to escalate from $3.77 billion in 2024 to $4.15 billion in 2025, the market is anticipated to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This growth during the previous years can be credited to the rise in urbanization and congestion in the urban areas, government efforts for enhancing rail safety, the need for reliable and efficient public transport, and an increasing consciousness about environmental preservation.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Automatic Train Control Market?

The automatic train control market is anticipated to expand due to the increasing need for public transportation. Public transportation includes services offered to the general public, usually managed by either the government or private firms. The rising demand in this sector is motivated by an escalating requirement for affordable and sustainable methods of mobility within growing urban areas. The need for public transport greatly impacts the progress and acceptance of automatic train control systems, emphasizing safety, efficiency, capacity oversight, modernization, and integration within transit networks. For example, in 2023, the American Public Transportation Association, a non-profit organization based in the US, reported a marked rise in demand for public transportation, specifically heavy rail. This showed a notable increase in passenger volume, from 169,803 in November 2021 to 211,023 in November 2022, signaling an outstanding 24.3% growth. Thus, the escalating demand for public transportation is propelling the expansion of the automatic train control market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Automatic Train Control Market?

Major players in the Automatic Train Control Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

. Hitachi Ltd.

. Siemens AG

. General Electric Company

. Cisco Systems Inc.

. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

. Toshiba Corporation

. Thales Group

. Alstom SA

. WSP Global Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automatic Train Control Industry?

Leading businesses in the automatic train control market, including Hyundai Rotem, are concentrating on the creation of cutting-edge technological solutions such as the KTCS-2 system along the Jeolla line, fulfilling pressing industry needs. The system is designed to improve train safety and efficacy through automated control, facilitating effective scheduling and reducing the space between successive trains. To offer an example, Hyundai Rotem-a Korean heavy industry corporation-rolled out the Korean Train Control System 2 (KTCS-2) along a 180-km stretch of the Jeolla Line between Iksan and Yeosu in November 2023. This groundbreaking LTE-based wireless signaling system enhances real-time interaction between trains and control hubs, boosting operational efficiency and safety. It also lowers waiting times for service by up to 23%. The KTCS-2 eradicates the requirement for track-fixed balises, which translates to lower installation and upkeep expenses. Post successful runs, Hyundai Rotem intends to spread the KTCS-2 system all over South Korea and abroad, so as to meet European Train Control System (ETCS) standards. Moreover, the corporation is in the developmental phase for KTCS-3, designed to facilitate automatic train proceedings without the need for track circuits.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automatic Train Control Market Report?

The automatic train controlmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Consulting, Integration And Deployment, Support And Maintenance

2) By Automation: GoA 1, GoA 2, GoA 3, GoA 4

3) By Train Type: Urban, Mainline

Subsegments:

1) By Consulting: Feasibility Studies, System Design And Planning, Regulatory Compliance Consulting

2) By Integration And Deployment: System Integration Services, Hardware And Software Deployment, Testing And Commissioning Services

3) By Support And Maintenance: Technical Support Services, Maintenance And Repair Services, Upgrades And System Enhancements

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Automatic Train Control Market?

In the automatic train control market report for 2025, Asia-Pacific stood out as the leading and fastest-growing region. The report inclusively covers several regions including, but not limited to, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

