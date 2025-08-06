Wicys Opens Applications For 6Th Annual Security Training Scholarship Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Applications are open now through August 30, 2025 to all WiCyS members aged 18 and older who are seeking cybersecurity employment within the next 18 months. Only first-time applicants will be accepted.

The 2025–2026 program includes a dedicated Veteran and Military Spouse Track, recognizing the significant contributions that veterans and military spouses make to the cybersecurity sector by leveraging their military experience and mission-oriented backgrounds. With the generous support of Craig Newmark Philanthropies, founder of craigslist, WiCyS is pleased to offer enhanced services to this community. These include mentorship opportunities, incentives, visibility with WiCyS employer partners, access to WiCyS Military Affiliates, career placement assistance and travel stipends for conference attendance.

"What makes the WiCyS Security Training Scholarship unique is its ability to find hidden cybersecurity talent in nontraditional places, prioritizing aptitude, grit and drive over prior experience," said Lynn Dohm, Executive Director of WiCyS. "The program builds technical skills and confidence through a staged learning approach while fostering a powerful network of peers and mentors for lifelong support. Graduates are prepared to enter the cybersecurity workforce in less than a year, creating a direct and measurable impact on the industry by launching new careers."

Each phase of the scholarship program builds on the one before it, offering performance-based advancement through stages that include beginner-level skills development, certification preparation and employer visibility. The experience is powered by community. Each cohort receives mentorship, guidance and peer support to ensure every participant has the tools and confidence to succeed.

The first stage of the program begins with a SANS Beginner-level Capture the Flag (CTF) challenge open to all eligible applicants. This multi-discipline CTF introduces participants to core cybersecurity concepts through interactive challenges and integrated learning hints. Based on performance in the CTF, application materials, and community engagement, 500 candidates will be selected to advance to Stage 2.

Final-stage participants will receive WiCyS Conference Scholarships, interview preparation, resume reviews and direct introductions to WiCyS employer partners actively seeking to hire new talent.

To learn more, apply, or become a Premier Supporter, visit:

About Women in CyberSecurity

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: 3M, Akamai Technologies, Amazon, Bloomberg, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Google, Lockheed Martin, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SANS Institute, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Accenture, Adobe, Microsoft, Navy Federal Credit Union, PayPal, PSEG Services Corporation, Tenable, The MITRE Corporation, Workday. To partner, visit .

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 85 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and OnDemand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 50 hands-on technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's and bachelor's degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners representing varied global organizations, from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community.

About Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Craig Newmark is a Web pioneer best known for creating craigslist, which he stepped away from running day-to-day two decades ago. Craig's full-time philanthropic work focuses on supporting organizations protecting America's security and democracy. He has given more than $300 million in support of veterans and military families, nonpartisan journalism, cyber security education programs, hunger relief, and pigeon rescue. Craig was influenced by his Sunday School teachers who escaped the Holocaust, set his moral compass, and taught him to treat people like you want to be treated – and how to know when enough is enough. He's not as funny as he thinks he is.

SOURCE Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)