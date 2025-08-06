New Report Forecasts $1.8B Helicopter Hoists Winches And Hooks Market By 2031, Fueled By EMS And Aerial Firefighting The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global helicopter hoists winches and hooks market is observing growth of helicopter emergency medical services and aerial firefighting.

The helicopter hoists winches and hooks market is expected to reach US$1,222.01 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$1,807.16 million by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2031. Hospitals and independent trauma or care centers across the world are focusing on offering advanced patient care services to strengthen their foothold in the market.

They are also focusing on infrastructure development to integrate modern amenities into their service offerings. Increasing investments in the medical industry boost the adoption of air ambulances. For instance, in 2024, Sofia's St. Ekatherina Hospital launched a licensed helipad on the roof as a part of its helicopter emergency medical services.

The proliferation of advanced patient transportation methods that involve helicopters in rescue and medical support services bolsters the growth of the market for helicopter emergency medical services. In emergencies where a location is inaccessible, helicopters equipped with hoist systems can transport medical supplies, equipment, or personnel to help treat victims on-site. Thus, the growing adoption of helicopters in medical emergency services is driving the growth of the helicopter hoists, winches, and hooks market .

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The rising investments in aerial firefighting, growth of helicopter emergency medical services, and the expansion of offshore wind energy capacity are some of the major drivers of market growth.

Overview of Helicopter Hoists Winches and Hooks Market Report Findings

Modern aerial firefighting tactics heavily rely on helicopters, especially for supply drop operations, search and rescue missions, and wildfire management, among others. Heavy water buckets and other firefighting supplies can be transported to the fire zone by helicopters fitted with hoists. In addition to proactively managing forests and guaranteeing their general health, aerial firefighting service providers can mitigate the spread of wildfires and lessen their intensity.Governments of various countries focus on funding forest preservation projects or investing in the same, protecting these geologies from wildfires. In November 2023, the European Council announced the extension of funding for firefighting planes and helicopters until 2027. Similarly, in January 2024, the US Deputy Secretary of the Interior announced its plans to invest US$ 138 million in combating forest fires and mitigation.In January 2025, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc., a prominent player in the US aerial firefighting sector with a market capitalization of US$178 million, grabbed a five-year contract worth US$20.1 million with the US Department of the Interior. Such investments are anticipated to propel the procurement of aerial firefighting helicopters, in turn driving the demand for helicopter hoists, winches, and hooks. Thus, rising investments in the aerial firefighting sector bolster the helicopter hoists, winches, and hooks market.Private hospitals and care centers are more focused on investing in improving infrastructure to be able to establish advanced facilities such as helicopter ambulance services. Hospitals are building new helipads to ensure the smooth service of helicopters to cater to critical patients in a time of need. For instance, in February 2024, Sofia's St. Ekatherina Hospital launched a licensed helipad on the roof as a part of the helicopter emergency medical services August 2023, UNM Hospital initiated the construction of a new helipad on the emergency care centre with the purpose of improving lifesaving services across New Mexico, Arizona, and Colorado. In June 2023, HELP Appeal donated US$509,456.4 to the Mull and lona Community Hospital to construct helipads to cater to air ambulance facilities.In September 2023, lizuka City Hospital in Japan constructed a new helicopter landing pad for providing air ambulance services. Standard helicopter landing sites at hospitals are extremely important to confirm that patients receive timely access to emergency care. Thus, the growing emphasis on establishing proper infrastructure to support helicopter ambulance services is anticipated to boost the procurement of helicopters in the medical industry worldwide. In March 2025, Airbus Helicopters and Global Medical Response (GMR) signed an agreement for up to 15 H140 helicopters, which will be deployed in emergency medical services. Thus, flourishing emergency medical services benefit the helicopter hoist, winches, and hooks market.The Offshore Wind Energy Market Report, published by American Clean Power Association (ACP) in 2024 illustrates the detailed landscape of new offshore wind projects in the US; there are almost 37 leases in the country, which account for more than 58 GW of capacity.As of June 2024, all projects in development came online; the additional generation capacity is anticipated to offer enough electricity to power the equivalent of 22 million homes. However, the US continues to lag behind other countries in operating offshore wind capacity. As a result, the country is ramping up offshore wind energy projects to play a crucial role in an energy system powered by clean power.The US is investing US$65 billion in the development, construction, and operations of offshore wind projects, which are anticipated to create more than 56,000 jobs by 2030. According to International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) statistics, as of 2022, a collective 63 GW of offshore wind capacity was installed globally, and the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) produced from offshore wind was brought down by 59% in the period 2010–2022. Various countries are focusing on the expansion of their offshore wind capacity to contribute to the global goal of achieving offshore wind capacity of 494 GW and 2,465 GW by 2030 and 2050, respectively, in compliance with IRENA's (i.e., International Renewable Energy Agency) 1.5°C scenario.In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Helicopter Hoists Winches and Hooks Market Segmentation



Based on product type, the helicopter hoists winches and hooks market is segmented into cargo hooks, double hooks, specialized hooks, and hoists & winches. The hoists & winches segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By load capacity, the market is segmented into below 1500 lbs, 1500-6000 lbs, and above 6000 lbs. The below 1500 lbs segment held a larger share of the market in 2024. Based on application, the market is categorized into sling load operations/aerial work, construction operations, firefighting operations, military operations, telecom equipment transportation, and others. The military operations segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development



Key Players : A few of the major companies operating in the helicopter hoists winches and hooks market are Moog Inc, Talon Helicopters, Dart Aerospace, AllClear Aerospace & Defense, Sika Interplant Systems Limited, VINCORION Advanced Systems GmbH, Life Support International Inc., Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch, Breeze-Eastern LLC, Heli-One, Airbus SE, and Helitech Solutions, among others. Trending Topics : Helicopter rescue hoist systems, Aerial winch market growth, Search and rescue helicopter equipment, Military helicopter hoist solutions, Offshore helicopter winch technology, etc.

Global Headlines on Helicopter Hoists Winches and Hooks Market



Mechatronics manufacturer VINCORION received an order to supply 100 hydraulic Rescue Hoist Systems (RHS) for military transport helicopters

Heli-One is appointed by Bell Textron Canada Limited (Bell) to provide In-Service Support for CH146 Griffon helicopters operated by the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) Signia Aerospace completed the acquisition of the Goodrich Hoist & Winch

Conclusion

The global helicopter hoists winches and hooks market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America led the market in 2024, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. High demand among customers and the widespread presence of helicopter hoist winches and hooks providers in North America, especially in the US, favor the helicopter hoists, winches, and hooks market. On the other hand, APAC is projected to showcase tremendous demand for helicopter hoist winches and hooks in the upcoming years, thus registering the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The flourishing telecom and construction industries are expected to be key enablers of the market growth in this region.

Top companies such as Onboard Systems International LLC, Bell Textron Inc., Breeze-Eastern LLC, and Moog Inc. contribute to the helicopter hoists, winches, and hooks market growth in North America. The market growth in North America is also attributed to significant defense budgets, technological governance in the military and defense sector, and a focus on modernizing military air fleets. For instance, in March 2025, magniX, the company powering the electric aviation revolution in the US market, announced the launch of its new range of lightweight, high-speed electric engines. With this new range of HeliStorm engines, magniX is leveraging its extensive experience across multiple flight test programs, including two separate integrations with Robinson R44 helicopters. Thus, the increasing procurement of helicopters bolsters the helicopter hoists, winches, and hooks market in North America.

The rising investments in offshore wind energy projects fuel the helicopter hoists, winches, and hooks market growth in Europe. According to the data published by WindEurope in February 2025, Europe's 16.4 GW of wind power capacity and 2.6 GW of new offshore wind power capacity were connected to the grid in 2024. In 2024, US$34.37 billion was raised for new wind projects in Europe. Over the coming years, 19.9 GW of additional capacity will be constructed owing to this funding. With such projects, more personnel and equipment are transported to wind energy sites using helicopters, especially offshore wind farms. Further, US$34.37 billion of investments made in new wind developments in 2024 may fuel the demand for equipment involved in the development and maintenance of these offshore plants. These include reliable and certified hoisting equipment needed to ensure safety and compliance with industry standards.

The growing government focus on urban infrastructure development as a part of smart city development initiatives across countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan propels the growth of the helicopter hoists, winches, and hooks market across Asia Pacific. In 2025, the Government of Indonesia announced a budget for the FY 2025, which includes an expenditure of US$240 billion. Further, major allocations of the FY2025 budget include the country's infrastructure budget, amounting to US$26.6 billion, including the cost of residential, commercial, and road infrastructure developments and upgrades. The growing investment in construction projects demands advanced lifting equipment, such as helicopter hoists and winches, for the transportation of heavy materials and equipment to construction sites, especially in challenging terrains. Thus, the ongoing infrastructure developments have a positive impact on the helicopter hoists, winches, and hooks market in Asia Pacific.

