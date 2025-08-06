U.S. Aluminum Imports Fall 25% As Tariffs Bite
America imported 285,000 metric tons of unwrought aluminum in June, down sharply from 383,100 metric tons during the same month of 2024.
The decline comes after U.S. President Donald Trump implemented a 50% tariff on all aluminum and steel imports starting on June 4 of this year.
The steep tariffs come despite warnings from America's aluminum sector that the move would reduce U.S. access to a critically important aluminum supply from Canada.
Two-thirds of the aluminum consumed in the U.S. is supplied by Canada, according to the US-based Aluminum Association.
June imports from Canada fell by 43% from a year earlier. Canada shipped 132,700 metric tones of unwrought aluminum to the States, compared to 232,600 metric tons in June 2024.
The Aluminium Association of Canada said the U.S. import duty is forcing domestic producers to divert their exports to European customers.
The steep decline in Canada's supply to the U.S. was partially offset by an increase in shipments from other foreign destinations.
June shipments from India totaled 38,900 metric tons, more than double the 18,500 metric tons shipped in June 2024.
The U.S. tariffs have upended the global aluminum industry and impacted stocks of major producers such as %Alcoa (NYSE: $AA), Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO), and %CenturyAluminum (NASDAQ: $CENX).
