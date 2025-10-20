Diwali In UAE: Residents Urged To Keep Noise Levels Down, Avoid Loud Music

As millions across the UAE mark the vibrant festival of Diwali, neighbourhoods are lighting up with joy, laughter, and celebration.

But amid the festivities, community harmony remains a shared responsibility.

With vibrant festivities continuing across communities until the end of this year, Emaar Community Management issued a friendly reminder to residents, urging everyone to be considerate and keep noise levels in check-not just during Diwali, but throughout the year.

“Let's maintain the peace and serenity that make our communities special,” the circular read.“Being mindful of noise ensures everyone can enjoy their homes comfortably.”

The community management circular recently, highlighted that the UAE's multicultural environment thrive on mutual respect and understanding, especially during festive occasions when gatherings, music, and fireworks are commo. The circular outlined simple but thoughtful ways to keep the balance between celebration and consideration:



Be mindful of timing: Keep noise levels low during quiet hours, typically between 10pm and 8am.

Outdoor activities: Enjoy your time outdoors, but keep music and conversations at a moderate level, especially if using speakers.

Pets and noise: Ensure pets are indoors during quiet hours and try to manage barking or other disturbances.

Respect shared spaces: Avoid playing loud TV, music, or instruments near shared walls.

Construction and maintenance: Schedule repair or renovation work only during designated daytime hours.

Car alarms and horns: Avoid unnecessary honking or repeated car alarm triggers, which can disrupt others' peace. Celebrate with courtesy: Festive laughter is welcome - just make sure it doesn't turn into an all-night event for the whole neighbourhood.

What UAE law says

Legal experts have also underscored that maintaining peace is not just a social responsibility but a legal one.

Ashish Mehta, Founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates, earlier said,“Firstly, in the UAE, an individual who has a property may not cause inconvenience to his or her neighbours or neighbours' property. This is in accordance with Article 1144 of the UAE Civil Transactions Law, which states, '1. The owner must not exercise his right in an excessive manner to the extent detrimental to his neighbour's property.'”

He added that residents facing excessive noise can file a complaint with the relevant authorities.

“An individual may file a complaint with the 'Noise Control Officer' of the Dubai Municipality if any individual or group of individuals are noisy or emit noise from any premises. The Noise Control Officer may visit the premises where noise is caused and may also seek assistance from the police in this matter. This is in accordance with Article 77 of the Dubai Municipality Local Order No. 61 of 1991, which states, 'Any person may complain against noise emitted from any premises to control room in Dubai Municipality in order to inform Noise Control Officer. The officer then shall take any of the following procedures.'”