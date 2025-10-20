Post Office Savings Plan: Make Rs 60,000 Interest In 2 Years

Just like banks, the post office offers Time Deposit (TD) accounts. This is a safe savings plan with tenures of 1, 2, 3, and 5 years, providing a fixed interest rate with a central government guarantee.

Deposit Rs 4 lakh and get Rs 4,59,552 at maturity, earning nearly Rs 60,000 in interest. The rate is fixed. It's a safe, government-backed investment, just like a bank FD.

Start with just Rs 1,000, with no upper limit. Choose a 1, 2, 3, or 5-year term. The 5-year deposit earns 7.5% fixed interest. It's easy to open and suitable for all ages.

The Post Office TD account offers security, stable returns, and a government guarantee. An investment of Rs 4 lakh yields a good return. It often has higher interest than bank FDs.