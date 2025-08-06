Armitron Continues 50Th Anniversary Giving By Uplifting The New Generation Of Leaders With Girls Inc.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of Armitron's year-long initiative to support organizations aligned with its core pillars-kindness, wellness, sustainability, and women's empowerment-this donation highlights Girls Inc.'s vital role in building brighter futures by supporting girls in developing the skills they need to thrive.

"Girls Inc. is shaping the next generation of fearless female leaders, and we're honored to support their mission," said Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. "These watches are more than just accessories-they're a symbol of empowerment, a boost of confidence, and a reminder that every girl's time is now."

Serving girls across the U.S. and Canada, Girls Inc. equips participants with life skills, leadership tools, and a supportive network to help them thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

"This meaningful gift from Armitron reminds staff that the time they spend supporting girls in reaching their fullest potential is invaluable," said Tiffany Trotter, Chief People & Culture Officer. "We're grateful for partners who champion our mission and celebrate our staff and the success of girls."

The donation is part of Armitron's 50th-anniversary "Gives Back" campaign, through which the brand is donating 50 watches each month in 2025 to organizations making a difference in communities nationwide.

Contact:

Gabriella Avedissian

[email protected]

Armitron Marketing

718.482.2700 x Ext.1335

SOURCE Armitron