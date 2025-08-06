403
Turkish Parliament Launches Committee on “Terror-Free Türkiye”
(MENAFN) A recently established parliamentary body in Türkiye, designed to tackle the judicial and governmental aspects of the “terror-free Türkiye” movement, convened for its first session on Tuesday within the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM).
The group has been formally designated as the "National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee."
“There are moments in the history of nations that not only shape the day they occur but also determine the future of those nations. Today is one of those moments. We are at a historic turning point,” declared parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus.
Kurtulmus emphasized that, just as the country had previously united with resolve and resilience in the face of adversity, it will now eliminate the persistent menace of terrorism through the same steadfast belief, commitment, and collective strength.
He further stated that the committee embodies the people's will, underlining a pledge to peace and cohesion.
He reaffirmed the parliament’s role as the legitimate arena for addressing key national concerns, noting that “the brotherhood between Turks and Kurds is a foundational element of our geography.”
“This process is a matter of national survival that concerns the shared future of Turks, Kurds, and citizens from all walks of life. Therefore, our commission will act as a deliberative body rooted in negotiation. I firmly believe that our commission will fulfill this historic mission with a spirit of national unity and brotherhood,” Kurtulmus concluded.
