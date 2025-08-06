403
Kuwaiti Justice Min.: Full Digital Transformation Of All Services Underway
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Justice Minister Nasser Al-Sumait said on Wednesday the Ministry of Justice is weeks away from a comprehensive digital transformation, which is designed to reduce bureaucracy, speed up casework and deliver streamlined judicial services to citizens and residents alike.
Touring the new Palace of Justice on Wednesday, Al-Sumait told KUNA that enabling legislation was in its final stages, paving the way for every ministry service to migrate online.
Technology heavyweights Google and Microsoft have been contracted to build the infrastructure, he pointed out
The initiative will introduce end-to-end electronic filing, notifications and fee payments while overhauling court procedures to trim long-standing backlogs, Al-Sumait mentioned.
Just as crucial, a new digital platform will enforce judgments promptly after they are issued, he added.
Accompanied by senior officials, the minister said his visit aimed to spot and resolve bottlenecks hampering litigants and court staff.
He vowed regular field inspections to keep the reforms on track, echoing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's directive for faster, more accessible justice. (end)
