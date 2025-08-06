Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (August 7-9, 2025)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A dynamic mix of activities are underway this weekend. From educational workshops to immersive exhibitions and recreational activities, these indoor activities offer a fine way to spend the weekend.

The Peninsula has curated a list of events happening this weekend. Enjoy!

Local Dates Festival

Until tomorrow, August 7

Souq Waqif

Spend your weekend shopping for high quality dates this weekend as the 10th edition of the local dates festival enters its final leg. Explore various kinds of dates from 114 farms in Qatar and bag a kind of your choice.

Whale Sharks in Qatar

Until September 19

Al Ruwais Port

If you're up for a unique weekend excursion, then whale shark sightings might be the perfect activity for you. Take chance to learn more about these gentle giants during their seasonal aggregation in Qatar.

Book a guided tour here .

Tasweer's 2025 Open Call



Until September 20, 2025

Up for something creative this weekend? Join the latest Open Call for Single Image and Project Awards by Tasweer Photo Festival. This initiative might be a timely platform for creative photographers and enthusiasts to showcase their work.

Submit your entries here .

InflataCity 2025



Until August 23; 1pm to 11pm

Qatar National Convention Centre

Enter this exciting world of bouncy inflatables, various themed zones, endless game arena, and arcade zone at QNCC. The InflataCity 2025 offers a great summer indoor activity for young ones and adults alike.

Book your tickets here .

Open Call | New York Residency



Application deadline: September 1, 2025

Fire Station: Artist in Residence

Take a step to amp up your artistic experiences in this three-month New York residency starting from January 1 to March 31, 2026 and April 1 to June 30, 2026.

Applications are open to Qatari artists, children of Qatari mothers, residents who have lived in Qatar for 10+ years, and residents that are born in Qatar.

Register here .

Open Call | Paris Residency

Application deadline: September 1, 2025

Fire Station: Artist in Residence

Spend this weekend by taking aim at this new opportunity for artists-- a three month residency at the Cité Internationale des Arts (Cité des Arts) in Paris, France. The residency period will start from January 5 to March 26, 2026 and April 2 to June 28, 2026.

Applications are open to Qatari artists, children of Qatari mothers, residents who have lived in Qatar for 10+ years, and residents that are born in Qatar.

Register here .

Printed Nostalgia Exhibition

Until September 1

Saturday – Thursday: 9am – 7 pm; Friday: 1.30 pm – 7pm

Gallery 4, Fire Station

Explore various interpretations of 'Nostalgia' through different artistic expressions. In this exhibition, visitors can explore printed works that reflect architecture, culture, migration, and everyday life.

Wafa al-Hamad: Sites of Imagination

Until August 9, 2025

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

Art lovers! This is your last chance to visit the exhibition this weekend. This exhibition looks into the 40-year career of pioneering Qatari artist Wafa al-Hamad (1964–2012). This collection exhibits various disciplines of artworks including watercolour, oil painting, woodwork, and digital art.

Tickets are available on Qatar Museums website .

Escape Room: The Banquet of Secrets

Every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday

3pm, 4:30pm and 6pm

Museum of Islamic Art

Try this escape room experience at the Museum of Islamic Art as it blends adventure with culture and take guests on a journey through distinct yet interconnected chambers: the Islamic Traveller, Cook, Physicial, and the Calligrapher.

This is a perfect mystery-solving activity for groups with a minimum of two to four members.

To register your interest, or email [email protected]