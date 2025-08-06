Trident Resources To Commence Inaugural 5,000M Drill Program At Contact Lake High-Grade Gold Project, Saskatchewan
|Contact Lake Gold Deposit - Historical Drill Intercepts
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Description
|TU89-125
|56.0
|76.5
|20.5
|12.81
|length weighted average
|TU89-127
|39.5
|57.8
|18.3
|10.41
|length weighted average
|TU90-146
|205.3
|205.9
|0.6
|2,616.00
|single assay
|TU92-316
|138.3
|138.8
|0.5
|94.06
|single assay
| Notes:
*Analytical data sourced from Cameco historical records
*Historical sampling was discontinuous - data gaps were assigned a zero value
*Intervals are drilled intercepts and do not reflect true thickness with true thickness unknown
Location Map of Planned Drill Holes:
Contact Lake Gold Project Highlights:
- Proven Past Production: 1.0 million tonnes milled at 6.16 g/t Au (190,088 oz gold recovered, Cameco 1999)
- High Recovery: 95% life-of-mine mill recovery
- Untested Zones: Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth
- Historic Resource: Cameco internal estimate suggests significant gold remains
- Infrastructure Ready: Onsite power, highway access, and historic underground workings
Qualified Person:
The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., a non-independent“qualified person” under the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.
About Trident Resources Corp.:
Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.
To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company's website at
Trident Resources Corp.
Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer
Email: ...
For further information contact myself or:
Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., Corporate Communications
Trident Resources Corp.
Telephone: 647-309-5130
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: ...
NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at for further information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment