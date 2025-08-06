Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Karnataka Dycm DK Shivakumar's Scooter Ride Sparks Row Over 34 Traffic Violations, ₹18,500 Fine

Karnataka Dycm DK Shivakumar's Scooter Ride Sparks Row Over 34 Traffic Violations, ₹18,500 Fine


2025-08-06 07:00:55
Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's scooter ride with Minister Byrathi Suresh during the Hebbal flyover inspection has sparked discussions after it was revealed that the scooter had ₹18,500 pending traffic fines. To avoid traffic congestion during the flyover inspection, the ministers chose to travel by scooter. However, traffic police data revealed that the scooter had 34 traffic violations, including riding without a helmet and jumping traffic signals, resulting in the unpaid fines.

Ministers Found Wearing Non-ISI Helmets 

During the inspection, both DK Shivakumar and Byrathi Suresh were seen wearing substandard, non-ISI marked helmets, which is a violation of safety regulations. MLA NA Haris, who followed them on another scooter, was also spotted riding without a helmet in videos circulating online.

Public Criticism Over Violation Of Road Safety Rules 

The incident has triggered widespread criticism on social media, with many questioning how public representatives responsible for promoting road safety awareness can flout the very rules they enforce on others.

Previous Incident Of Helmet Violation 

This is not the first time DK Shivakumar has faced backlash over traffic rule violations. Last August, during a bike rally organised ahead of a Congress public awareness campaign, he and Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna were spotted riding without helmets. Many party workers were also seen riding two-wheelers without helmets, and some were even talking on their mobile phones while riding. Videos of the incident had gone viral then.

