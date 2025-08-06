Bio-Techne Releases Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
|
Contact:
|
David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
|
|
[email protected]
|
|
612-656-4416
|
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTER
|
|
YEAR
|
|
|
ENDED
|
|
ENDED
|
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
316,964
|
|
$
|
306,098
|
|
$
|
1,219,635
|
|
$
|
1,159,060
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
118,152
|
|
|
102,751
|
|
|
429,363
|
|
|
389,335
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
198,812
|
|
|
203,347
|
|
|
790,272
|
|
|
769,725
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
196,640
|
|
|
133,536
|
|
|
588,521
|
|
|
466,375
|
Research and development
|
|
|
26,032
|
|
|
23,989
|
|
|
99,496
|
|
|
96,664
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
222,672
|
|
|
157,525
|
|
|
688,017
|
|
|
563,039
|
Operating income
|
|
|
(23,860)
|
|
|
45,822
|
|
|
102,255
|
|
|
206,686
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
1,001
|
|
|
(4,162)
|
|
|
(3,792)
|
|
|
(20,997)
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
|
|
(22,859)
|
|
|
41,660
|
|
|
98,463
|
|
|
185,689
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
(5,182)
|
|
|
1,073
|
|
|
25,063
|
|
|
17,584
|
Net earnings
|
|
$
|
(17,677)
|
|
$
|
40,587
|
|
$
|
73,400
|
|
$
|
168,105
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
(0.11)
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
$
|
1.07
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.11)
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
$
|
1.05
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
154,913
|
|
|
157,868
|
|
|
157,521
|
|
|
157,708
|
Diluted
|
|
|
155,757
|
|
|
160,651
|
|
|
159,717
|
|
|
160,774
|
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and equivalents
|
|
$
|
162,186
|
|
$
|
151,791
|
Short-term available-for-sale investments
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,072
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
206,876
|
|
|
241,394
|
Inventories
|
|
|
189,446
|
|
|
179,731
|
Current assets held-for-sale
|
|
|
12,332
|
|
|
9,773
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
37,460
|
|
|
33,658
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
608,300
|
|
|
617,419
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
245,719
|
|
|
251,154
|
Right of use assets
|
|
|
73,399
|
|
|
91,285
|
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
|
|
1,346,534
|
|
|
1,479,744
|
Deferred tax asset
|
|
|
10,307
|
|
|
-
|
Other assets
|
|
|
273,609
|
|
|
264,265
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,557,868
|
|
$
|
2,703,867
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$
|
116,765
|
|
$
|
112,672
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
32,571
|
|
|
27,930
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
10,770
|
|
|
3,706
|
Operating lease liabilities - current
|
|
|
14,098
|
|
|
12,920
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
1,645
|
|
|
2,151
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
175,849
|
|
|
159,379
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
6,169
|
|
|
55,863
|
Long-term debt obligations
|
|
|
346,000
|
|
|
319,000
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
83,960
|
|
|
87,618
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
27,082
|
|
|
13,157
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
1,918,808
|
|
|
2,068,850
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
2,557,868
|
|
$
|
2,703,867
|
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTER
|
|
YEAR
|
|
|
|
ENDED
|
|
ENDED
|
|
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
Total consolidated net sales
|
|
$
|
316,964
|
|
$
|
306,098
|
|
$
|
1,219,635
|
|
$
|
1,159,060
|
|
Business held-for-sale1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,060
|
|
|
4,152
|
|
|
4,153
|
|
Revenue from recurring operations
|
|
$
|
316,964
|
|
$
|
304,038
|
|
$
|
1,215,483
|
|
$
|
1,154,907
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin - GAAP
|
|
$
|
198,812
|
|
$
|
203,347
|
|
$
|
790,272
|
|
$
|
769,725
|
|
Gross margin percentage - GAAP
|
|
|
62.7
|
%
|
|
66.4
|
%
|
|
64.8
|
%
|
|
66.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identified adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory
|
|
$
|
197
|
|
$
|
179
|
|
$
|
751
|
|
$
|
729
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
10,569
|
|
|
11,590
|
|
|
44,035
|
|
|
46,609
|
|
Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer
|
|
|
288
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
1,298
|
|
|
825
|
|
Restructuring and restructuring-related costs
|
|
|
12,141
|
|
|
1,527
|
|
|
20,094
|
|
|
3,348
|
|
Impact of business held-for-sale1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(671)
|
|
|
(147)
|
|
|
(943)
|
|
Adjusted gross margin
|
|
$
|
222,007
|
|
$
|
216,202
|
|
$
|
856,303
|
|
$
|
820,293
|
|
Adjusted gross margin percentage2)
|
|
|
70.0
|
%
|
|
71.1
|
%
|
|
70.4
|
%
|
|
71.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1)
|
From business that has been held-for-sale since December 31, 2023.
|
2)
|
Adjusted gross margin percentage excludes the revenue and the gross margin of the business held-for-sale.
|
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN PERCENTAGE
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTER
|
|
YEAR
|
|
|
|
ENDED
|
|
ENDED
|
|
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
Total consolidated net sales
|
|
$
|
316,964
|
|
$
|
306,098
|
|
$
|
1,219,635
|
|
$
|
1,159,060
|
|
Business held-for-sale1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,060
|
|
|
4,152
|
|
|
4,153
|
|
Revenue from recurring operations
|
|
$
|
316,964
|
|
$
|
304,038
|
|
$
|
1,215,483
|
|
$
|
1,154,907
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income - GAAP
|
|
$
|
(23,860)
|
|
$
|
45,822
|
|
$
|
102,255
|
|
$
|
206,686
|
|
Operating income percentage - GAAP
|
|
|
(7.5)
|
%
|
|
15.0
|
%
|
|
8.4
|
%
|
|
17.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identified adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory
|
|
$
|
197
|
|
$
|
179
|
|
$
|
751
|
|
$
|
729
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
18,185
|
|
|
19,411
|
|
|
75,321
|
|
|
78,318
|
|
Acquisition related expenses and other
|
|
|
3,570
|
|
|
4,809
|
|
|
12,064
|
|
|
6,980
|
|
Certain litigation charges
|
|
|
1,220
|
|
|
3,506
|
|
|
41,827
|
|
|
3,506
|
|
Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes
|
|
|
4,653
|
|
|
7,466
|
|
|
42,158
|
|
|
40,277
|
|
Restructuring and restructuring-related costs
|
|
|
13,205
|
|
|
5,087
|
|
|
28,231
|
|
|
12,245
|
|
Impairment of assets held-for-sale
|
|
|
84,157
|
|
|
15,926
|
|
|
80,503
|
|
|
21,963
|
|
Impact of business held-for-sale1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(447)
|
|
|
479
|
|
|
(525)
|
|
Adjusted operating income
|
|
$
|
101,327
|
|
$
|
101,759
|
|
$
|
383,589
|
|
$
|
370,179
|
|
Adjusted operating margin percentage2)
|
|
|
32.0
|
%
|
|
33.5
|
%
|
|
31.6
|
%
|
|
32.1
|
%
|
|
|
1)
|
From business that has been held-for-sale since December 31, 2023.
|
2)
|
Adjusted operating margin percentage excludes the revenue and the operating income of the business held-for-sale.
|
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET EARNINGS and EARNINGS per SHARE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTER
|
|
YEAR
|
|
|
|
ENDED
|
|
ENDED
|
|
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
Net earnings before taxes - GAAP
|
|
$
|
(22,859)
|
|
$
|
41,660
|
|
|
$
|
98,463
|
|
$
|
185,689
|
|
Identified adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
|
751
|
|
|
729
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
18,185
|
|
|
19,411
|
|
|
|
75,321
|
|
|
78,318
|
|
Amortization of Wilson Wolf intangible assets and acquired
|
|
|
2,490
|
|
|
3,062
|
|
|
|
9,959
|
|
|
15,686
|
|
Acquisition related expenses and other
|
|
|
3,813
|
|
|
4,955
|
|
|
|
12,738
|
|
|
7,281
|
|
Certain litigation charges
|
|
|
1,220
|
|
|
3,506
|
|
|
|
41,827
|
|
|
3,506
|
|
Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes
|
|
|
4,653
|
|
|
7,466
|
|
|
|
42,158
|
|
|
40,277
|
|
Restructuring and restructuring-related costs
|
|
|
13,205
|
|
|
5,087
|
|
|
|
28,231
|
|
|
12,245
|
|
Impairment of assets held-for-sale
|
|
|
84,157
|
|
|
15,926
|
|
|
|
80,503
|
|
|
21,963
|
|
Impact of business held-for-sale1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(447)
|
|
|
|
479
|
|
|
(525)
|
|
Net earnings before taxes - Adjusted
|
|
$
|
105,061
|
|
$
|
100,805
|
|
|
$
|
390,430
|
|
$
|
365,169
|
|
Non-GAAP tax rate
|
|
|
21.5
|
%
|
|
22.0
|
%
|
|
|
21.5
|
%
|
|
22.0
|
%
|
Non-GAAP tax expense
|
|
$
|
22,589
|
|
$
|
22,239
|
|
|
$
|
83,973
|
|
$
|
80,420
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings
|
|
$
|
82,472
|
|
$
|
78,566
|
|
|
$
|
306,457
|
|
$
|
284,749
|
|
Earnings per share - diluted - Adjusted
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
$
|
1.92
|
|
$
|
1.77
|
|
|
|
1)
|
From business that has been held-for-sale since December 31, 2023.
|
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED TAX RATE
(In percentages)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTER
|
|
YEAR
|
|
|
ENDED
|
|
ENDED
|
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
GAAP effective tax rate
|
|
22.7
|
%
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
25.5
|
%
|
|
9.5
|
%
|
Discrete items
|
|
13.9
|
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
Annual forecast update
|
|
(10.3)
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Long-term GAAP tax rate
|
|
26.3
|
%
|
|
23.5
|
%
|
|
26.3
|
%
|
|
23.5
|
%
|
Rate impact items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock based compensation
|
|
(0.9)
|
%
|
|
(2.8)
|
%
|
|
(3.1)
|
%
|
|
(2.5)
|
%
|
Other
|
|
(3.9)
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
(1.7)
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
Total rate impact items
|
|
(4.8)
|
%
|
|
(1.5)
|
%
|
|
(4.8)
|
%
|
|
(1.5)
|
%
|
Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate
|
|
21.5
|
%
|
|
22.0
|
%
|
|
21.5
|
%
|
|
22.0
|
%
|
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
SEGMENT REVENUE
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTER
|
|
YEAR
|
|
|
ENDED
|
|
ENDED
|
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
Protein Sciences segment revenue
|
|
$
|
226,472
|
|
$
|
213,988
|
|
$
|
870,245
|
|
$
|
830,902
|
Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment revenue
|
|
|
89,705
|
|
|
90,678
|
|
|
346,263
|
|
|
326,392
|
Other revenue1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,060
|
|
|
4,152
|
|
|
4,153
|
lntersegment revenue2)
|
|
|
787
|
|
|
(628)
|
|
|
(1,025)
|
|
|
(2,387)
|
Consolidated revenue
|
|
$
|
316,964
|
|
$
|
306,098
|
|
$
|
1,219,635
|
|
$
|
1,159,060
|
|
|
1)
|
From business that has been held-for-sale since December 31, 2023.
|
2)
|
Q4 includes a $930k YTD adjustment of DSS Intersegment revenue to align to structural and financial mapping changes made in the segment.
|
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTER
|
|
YEAR
|
|
|
ENDED
|
|
ENDED
|
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
Protein Sciences segment operating income
|
|
$
|
98,790
|
|
$
|
91,999
|
|
$
|
370,353
|
|
$
|
354,775
|
Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment operating income
|
|
|
5,384
|
|
|
11,357
|
|
|
21,324
|
|
|
24,546
|
Segment operating income
|
|
|
104,174
|
|
|
103,356
|
|
|
391,677
|
|
|
379,321
|
Corporate general, selling, and administrative
|
|
|
(2,847)
|
|
|
(1,597)
|
|
|
(8,088)
|
|
|
(9,142)
|
Adjusted operating income
|
|
|
101,327
|
|
|
101,759
|
|
|
383,589
|
|
|
370,179
|
Cost recognized upon sale of acquired inventory
|
|
|
(197)
|
|
|
(179)
|
|
|
(751)
|
|
|
(729)
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
(18,185)
|
|
|
(19,411)
|
|
|
(75,321)
|
|
|
(78,318)
|
Acquisition related expenses and other
|
|
|
(3,570)
|
|
|
(4,809)
|
|
|
(12,064)
|
|
|
(6,980)
|
Certain litigation charges
|
|
|
(1,220)
|
|
|
(3,506)
|
|
|
(41,827)
|
|
|
(3,506)
|
Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes
|
|
|
(4,653)
|
|
|
(7,466)
|
|
|
(42,158)
|
|
|
(40,277)
|
Restructuring and restructuring-related costs
|
|
|
(13,205)
|
|
|
(5,087)
|
|
|
(28,231)
|
|
|
(12,245)
|
Impairment of assets held-for-sale
|
|
|
(84,157)
|
|
|
(15,926)
|
|
|
(80,503)
|
|
|
(21,963)
|
Impact of business held-for-sale1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
447
|
|
|
(479)
|
|
|
525
|
Operating income
|
|
$
|
(23,860)
|
|
$
|
45,822
|
|
$
|
102,255
|
|
$
|
206,686
|
|
|
1)
|
From business that has been held-for-sale since December 31, 2023.
|
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATTON
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTER
|
|
YEAR
|
|
ENDED
|
|
ENDED
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
(17,677)
|
|
$
|
40,587
|
|
$
|
73,400
|
|
$
|
168,105
|
Net interest expense (income)
|
|
1,593
|
|
|
1,605
|
|
|
4,623
|
|
|
12,413
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
27,111
|
|
|
28,057
|
|
|
109,903
|
|
|
111,711
|
Income taxes
|
|
(5,182)
|
|
|
1,073
|
|
|
25,063
|
|
|
17,584
|
EBITDA
|
|
5,845
|
|
|
71,322
|
|
|
212,989
|
|
|
309,813
|
Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory
|
|
197
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
751
|
|
|
729
|
Amortization of Wilson Wolf intangible assets and acquired inventory
|
|
2,490
|
|
|
3,062
|
|
|
9,959
|
|
|
15,686
|
Acquisition related expenses and other
|
|
3,813
|
|
|
4,955
|
|
|
12,738
|
|
|
7,281
|
Certain litigation charges
|
|
1,220
|
|
|
3,506
|
|
|
41,827
|
|
|
3,506
|
Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes
|
|
4,653
|
|
|
7,466
|
|
|
42,158
|
|
|
40,277
|
Restructuring and restructuring-related costs
|
|
13,205
|
|
|
5,087
|
|
|
28,231
|
|
|
12,245
|
Impairment of assets held-for-sale
|
|
84,157
|
|
|
15,926
|
|
|
80,503
|
|
|
21,963
|
Impact of business held-for-sale1)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(447)
|
|
|
479
|
|
|
(525)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
115,580
|
|
$
|
111,056
|
|
$
|
429,635
|
|
$
|
410,975
|
|
|
1)
|
From business that has been held-for-sale since December 31, 2023.
|
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YEAR
|
|
|
ENDED
|
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2024
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
$
|
73,400
|
|
$
|
168,105
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
109,903
|
|
|
111,711
|
Costs recognized on sale of acquired inventory
|
|
|
751
|
|
|
729
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(51,107)
|
|
|
(39,447)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
40,833
|
|
|
38,042
|
(Gain) Loss on equity method investment
|
|
|
(938)
|
|
|
6,841
|
Asset impairment restructuring
|
|
|
21,312
|
|
|
2,634
|
Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration payable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(3,500)
|
Impairment of assets held-for-sale
|
|
|
80,503
|
|
|
21,963
|
Other operating activities
|
|
|
12,899
|
|
|
(8,097)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
287,556
|
|
|
298,981
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale investments
|
|
|
1,085
|
|
|
28,083
|
Purchases of available-for-sale investments
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5,526)
|
Additions to property and equipment
|
|
|
(31,006)
|
|
|
(62,877)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(169,707)
|
Distributions from (Investments in) Wilson Wolf
|
|
|
7,291
|
|
|
6,997
|
Investment in Spear Bio
|
|
|
(15,000)
|
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from sale of assets held-for-sale
|
|
|
2,447
|
|
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
(35,183)
|
|
|
(203,030)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends
|
|
|
(50,391)
|
|
|
(50,419)
|
Proceeds from stock option exercises
|
|
|
51,739
|
|
|
60,935
|
Long-term debt activity, net
|
|
|
27,000
|
|
|
(31,000)
|
Re-purchases of common stock
|
|
|
(275,731)
|
|
|
(80,042)
|
Taxes paid on RSUs and net share settlements
|
|
|
(6,522)
|
|
|
(21,872)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
(253,905)
|
|
|
(122,398)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
11,927
|
|
|
(2,333)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
10,395
|
|
|
(28,780)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
151,791
|
|
|
180,571
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
162,186
|
|
$
|
151,791
