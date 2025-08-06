GATE 2026: Check Exam Dates, Registration, And Key Details Here
GATE 2026: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. The official website, ac, has been launched to manage the application and admission process. IIT Guwahati has also announced the registration and exam dates, giving candidates all the key details to begin their preparation. Let's get important dates related to the exam below.
GATE 2026 Registration Dates
The application process for appearing in GATE 2026 exam will start from August 25. The application window without late fee will continue till September 25, and the window with late fee will continue till October 6.
Important Dates
Starting date of application: August 25, 2025
Last date for registration/application: September 25, 2025 (without late fee)
Last date to fill the form with late fee: October 6, 2025
Exam Date: February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026
Result release date: March 19, 2025
Application Fees
Along with submitting the application form, candidates must also pay the prescribed fee. Forms submitted without payment will be considered invalid and automatically cancelled. The application fee during the regular period is Rs 1200, while during the extended period it is Rs 2500. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, or PwD categories, the fee is Rs 1000 during the regular period and Rs 1500 during the extended period.
Important Documents for GATE 2026 Application
According to the information available on the official website, IIT Guwahati will soon release the list of required documents for GATE 2026. Based on previous years, candidates are expected to provide all relevant educational documents for admission. Additionally, a recent colour passport-sized photograph, signature, and category certificate (if applicable) must be submitted. A valid photo ID is also mandatory. Acceptable forms of ID include a photo identity card, Aadhaar card, passport, PAN card, voter ID, or driving license. The updated list of required documents will be available soon. For detailed and latest information, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website.
