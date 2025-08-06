Ukraine Conducting Operations In Two Russian Regions For Over One Year Zelensky
"For over a year, Ukraine has been carrying out active operations on Russian territory – in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. Once again, Ukrainians have managed to prove to the world that it is absolutely possible to put Russia in its place and to respond to its attacks with dignity," Zelensky said.
He emphasized the significance of the Kursk operation.
"The world's intelligence services didn't foresee it. The Russians didn't expect it. At a time when many around the world believed the situation had reached a stalemate, Ukrainians showed that they would continue defending their independence and forcing Russia to end the war," the president said.Read also: How Kursk operation began: Special Operations Forces share exclusive footage
Zelensky thanked every soldier, sergeant, and officer involved in the mission in the Kursk region, as well as to all those who helped prevent another full-scale Russian strike on the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
"We are defending Ukraine. And we remember every man and woman who gave their lives in battles for Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!" he concluded.
Fighting in Russia's Kursk region began on the morning of August 6, 2024, when Ukrainian forces crossed the border near the town of Sudzha.
According to Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, as of today, August 6, 2025, Ukrainian troops maintain a presence in the Glushkovo district of the Kursk region.
