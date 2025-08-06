Russian Soldier Shoots Dead Civilian In Donetsk Region

"The Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations includes a case of war crime resulting in death (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code). Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, investigators from the SBU Main Directorate are conducting the pre-trial investigation," the Office of the Prosecutor General said in a statement.

According to the investigation, a video posted on a Telegram channel showed a civilian attempting to evacuate from the village of Udachne.

"The man was walking along the side of the road, carrying a suitcase packed with the remnants of his personal belongings. At that moment, a Russian Armed Forces serviceman, positioned in an ambush inside a destroyed building, deliberately opened fire and killed the passerby using automatic weapons," law enforcement officials said.

Urgent investigative actions are underway to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident, as well as identify the Russian military personnel involved in committing this crime.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, this is the third recorded instance of civilian shootings by occupying forces since the beginning of 2025, as documented by prosecutors from the regional prosecutor's office.

As earlier reported, a Russian commander who ordered the shooting of vehicles carrying civilians in the Kyiv region has been named as a suspect.

Photo credit: pixabay