Wizikey Unveils AI Enabled Alert To Automate Stock‐Disclosure Compliance Under SEBI's LODR Rules
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 5 August 2025 - Wizikey, the AI‐driven media‐intelligence platform, today rolled out its Material Price Movement (MPM) Alert, a real‐time service that helps listed companies meet the Securities and Exchange Board of India's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) by flagging significant share‐price swings and explaining them in seconds.
India now counts more than 7,500 listed entities across the NSE and BSE, the deepest pool of public companies in Asia after China. Under Regulation 30(6) of LODR, issuers must disclose any "material event or information" including unusual price movements within 24 hours of its occurrence, with tighter 12‐hour limits for many in‐house events.
Wizikey's new module lets issuers preset percentage thresholds for their own and peer tickers. The moment a breach occurs, the platform:
Captures the price spike or drop in real time.
Sweeps thousands of business wires, exchanges, and financial portals for the same time‐stamp.
Delivers a single alert that pairs the price chart with AI‐summarised news and market chatter giving compliance teams instant context for their exchange filing or media response.
"We built MPM Alert so that compliance heads never miss a needle‐moving tick again," said Aakriti Bhargava, Co‐founder, Wizikey. "Instead of trawling dashboards and headlines, Company Secretaries, CFOs, and Investor Relations leads get a ready‐to‐file narrative in their inbox the minute regulators expect action."
The new feature is designed to streamline the process and lighten the workload for
Company Secretaries responsible for LODR filings
CFOs and Compliance/Legal officers overseeing market‐sensitive disclosures
Investor‐Relations and Corporate‐Communications teams that prepare exchange notices and media statements
Mid‐ to large‐cap issuers in high‐volatility sectors - BFSI, pharma, IT, energy and FMCG where price swings often trigger investor queries and SEBI surveillance calls
During a closed beta, the service was piloted by mid‐cap NBFCs and a listed mining and metals firm, cutting their average LODR filing time from "hours to under fifteen minutes," according to internal logs shared by Wizikey. (Client names withheld under NDA.)
MPM Alert is offered as an add‐on subscription to all Wizikey plans. Existing customers can enable it immediately; new users can request a live demo at wizikey/sebi-mpm-alerts
About Wizikey
Wizikey is an AI-powered Media Monitoring and Media Intelligence platform transforming how brands stay on top of the news. Founded by IIT and MICA alumni in 2021, it uses AI to automate media monitoring, deliver instant insights, and predict trends saving time and effort. Backed by Indian Angel Network (IAN), Wizikey serves 5000+ users across 500+ businesses, helping them track media, measure impact, and uncover new opportunities effortlessly. By simplifying PR workflows with smart automation, Wizikey makes life easier for communications professionals, so they can focus on what truly matters.
