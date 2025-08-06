Tirch Mir Year: KP Mountaineers Embark On First Official Ascent Of Hindu Kush's Highest Peak

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

On the directives of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government has, for the first time, facilitated an official expedition of Pakistani mountaineers to summit Tirich Mir, the highest peak in the Hindu Kush mountain range, standing at 7,708 meters.

According to the Tourism Authority, arrangements for the expedition have been made under the guidance of Advisor on Tourism Zahid Chanzeb, ensuring the best possible support for the climbers.

Director of Tourism Umar Khan stated that the team includes renowned Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan, Chitrali climber Muhammad Shamsul Qamar, and four other climbers. They are supported by six local porters. Specialized equipment for the expedition was procured from Nepal and China, and a dedicated helicopter rescue service will remain on standby in Chitral throughout the mission.

Umar Khan added that two trekking groups have successfully returned after reaching the base camp. He expressed hope that this summit will significantly boost tourism in Chitral.

The provincial government has declared the fiscal year 2025–26 as“Tirich Mir Year” to promote tourism in the region. Tirich Mir was first summited by Norwegian climbers in 1950.

Highlighting the mountain's significance, the Director of Tourism said that celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of Tirich Mir's first ascent are ongoing, and promoting adventure tourism remains a top priority for the provincial government.