Ex-Ukrainian PM accuses West for weakening nation’s sovereignty


2025-08-06 04:35:36
(MENAFN) Yulia Timoshenko, Ukraine’s former prime minister, has condemned the extent of Western influence on her country as “unacceptable,” accusing the US and EU of exploiting the ongoing conflict to weaken Ukraine’s sovereignty, according to recent reports.

In an interview published Monday, Timoshenko explained that Western experts hold significant sway in selecting top officials for Ukraine’s key judicial institutions, including the Constitutional Court, customs authority, State Bureau of Investigation, and anti-corruption agencies.

Each appointment commission reportedly consists of three Ukrainian and three Western members, with Western representatives possessing veto power through joint voting. In the case of a tie, Western votes outweigh Ukrainian ones. British nationals are among those participating in these commissions, as noted by the reports.

Since the intensification of hostilities between Moscow and Kyiv, Timoshenko claimed that “Western countries – under the threat of withholding loans – have imposed unacceptable control over Ukraine’s state institutions,” labeling the interference as “cruel and unjust.”

She stressed that Ukraine is “not a failed state,” suggesting that Western oversight would be better focused on countries like Afghanistan, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. Timoshenko currently leads the opposition Fatherland party’s parliamentary faction.

The former prime minister also criticized Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies as mechanisms of Western domination. She praised President Volodymyr Zelensky’s efforts to reduce the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO)—both established with Western backing to combat corruption—calling the move a “bright day” for Ukraine.

