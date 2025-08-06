403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian representatives caught in ‘large-scale’ army bribery scandal
(MENAFN) Several high-ranking Ukrainian officials have been arrested over their alleged involvement in a large-scale bribery scheme tied to military contracts, according to Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies. The scandal comes shortly after President Vladimir Zelensky dropped efforts to curb the independence of the country’s anti-graft institutions.
On Saturday, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced that the officials are suspected of taking kickbacks of up to 30% from defense procurement contracts related to drones and electronic warfare systems for the Ukrainian armed forces.
Ukrainian media named three of the four suspects as Aleksey Kuznetsov, a lawmaker from Zelensky’s Servant of the People party; former Lugansk regional governor Sergey Gayday; and Andrey Yurchenko, the head of Rubezhansky district.
Between 2024 and 2025, the group allegedly orchestrated a scheme to embezzle defense funds allocated by local governments. One contract for electronic warfare systems was reportedly awarded at an inflated price, with the group receiving illegal payments totaling 30% of the contract's value.
Another contract, involving FPV drones valued at around $240,000, was allegedly overpriced by $80,000. Investigators said company officials funneled a portion of the excess funds back to the corrupt group as kickbacks.
In response, President Zelensky described the case as “absolutely immoral” and praised NABU and SAPO for their investigation. Just two weeks earlier, Zelensky had moved to place the two agencies under tighter government control but reversed course and signed a law preserving their independence following public backlash.
On Saturday, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced that the officials are suspected of taking kickbacks of up to 30% from defense procurement contracts related to drones and electronic warfare systems for the Ukrainian armed forces.
Ukrainian media named three of the four suspects as Aleksey Kuznetsov, a lawmaker from Zelensky’s Servant of the People party; former Lugansk regional governor Sergey Gayday; and Andrey Yurchenko, the head of Rubezhansky district.
Between 2024 and 2025, the group allegedly orchestrated a scheme to embezzle defense funds allocated by local governments. One contract for electronic warfare systems was reportedly awarded at an inflated price, with the group receiving illegal payments totaling 30% of the contract's value.
Another contract, involving FPV drones valued at around $240,000, was allegedly overpriced by $80,000. Investigators said company officials funneled a portion of the excess funds back to the corrupt group as kickbacks.
In response, President Zelensky described the case as “absolutely immoral” and praised NABU and SAPO for their investigation. Just two weeks earlier, Zelensky had moved to place the two agencies under tighter government control but reversed course and signed a law preserving their independence following public backlash.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment