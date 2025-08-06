Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey Shares How Diverse Locations Made 'Special Ops 2' A Logistical Nightmare
He shared how the diverse settings added visual richness to the series but also turned the production into a logistical nightmare as it required extensive planning and coordination. When asked if the diverse filming locations of“Special Ops 2” were a deliberate creative choice, Pandey revealed to IANS that the character of Dr. Bhargav, who is kidnapped, is transported across various locations as part of the narrative.
This movement was built into the script from the start, making the use of multiple filming locations a natural creative choice. However, Pandey admitted that executing this vision came with its own set of hurdles, calling the experience a“logistical nightmare” due to the complexities of shooting across so many different places.
The filmmaker shared,“Actually, if you follow the story, then you will get to understand that because Dr. Bhargav, who is being kidnapped, is being taken from one place to another. So, organically, it was in the script in the same way. But, shooting at so many places, it's a logistical nightmare.”
“So, we had a fantastic crew, which again, whether it was in Budapest or Georgia, our local line production team was very capable. And, in a way, we have to shoot everything 2-2.5 months in advance and plan that we are here on this date, we are shooting this, then we are in Budapest for 3 days, then we will take a flight from here, we will go to Batumi, we will prep for 4 days in Batumi, then we will shoot for 2 days. So, in this way, you have to do everything like a clockwork to achieve the whole thing. Otherwise, you will not be able to... If you miss one day of shoot, then everything goes for a toss.”
“Special Ops 2,” the second season of the Indian espionage thriller series, stars Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Gautami Kapoor, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Parmeet Sethi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Arif Zakaria, and Saiyami Kher.
