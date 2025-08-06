Nakiki SE Expands Transparency Initiative Regular Twitter/X Spaces Announced
|
EQS-News: Nakiki SE
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Nakiki SE is now taking the next step:
. The company is establishing a dedicated Bitcoin Treasury team, hiring experts in Finance, Treasury, Compliance, IT Security, and Investor Relations.
. As part of its General Standard listing, Nakiki SE is committing to a higher level of transparency with the market and its investors. Starting today, the company will host a Twitter/X Space every two weeks. During these sessions, Andreas Wegerich (CEO) and Marc Guilliard (Head of Bitcoin Treasury) will answer questions from analysts, banks, and shareholders-subject to regulatory and legal constraints.
📅 First X Space Session: Saturday, August 9, 2025, starting at 8:00 PM CET
🔗 Link: Scheduled: First Bitcoin Treasury Company in Germany / Kickoff & Q&A
Andreas Wegerich:, CEO NAKIKI SE: "The goal of this initiative is to provide the market with ongoing updates regarding the implementation of the strategy, portfolio developments, and organizational progress."
06.08.2025 CET/CEST
