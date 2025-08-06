Jobless Techie Attempts Robbery At Bank Manager's House In Pune Arrested
The accused, however, ran out of luck as he was overpowered by the bank manager's brother and handed over to the police following the incident last week, they said.
The 40-year-old man seemed to have committed the crime out of desperation as he was jobless and unable to pay the EMIs for two flats owned by him, the police said.
A licensed gun, 19 live rounds, and a kukri (a sharp weapon) were recovered from his possession. The accused has been arrested under sections related to robbery, causing hurt, as well as provisions of the Arms Act, the police said.
The incident took place on July 31 evening at a housing society in Pimple Gurav area of Pune district.Read Also Over 45 Manhole Covers Stolen City; SSCL Raises Alarm Burglary Attempt At SBI ATM In South Kashmir's Shopian
