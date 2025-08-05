Visa Applicants From Malawi, Zambia To Face Up To 15,000 USD Bonds To Enter US
"Starting August 20, 2025, any citizen or national traveling on a passport issued by one of these countries who is found otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 visa must post a bond in amounts of 5,000, 10,000, or $15,000, determined at time of visa interview," the State Department said on Tuesday, in a notice on its website.
This requirement is part of a pilot program scheduled to begin August 20 and last until August 5, 2026. It will apply to nationals from certain foreign countries applying for B-1 or B-2 visas for business or tourist travel to the United States. These visas usually allow for a maximum stay of six months, though extensions are permitted in some cases, Xinhua news agency reported.
A State Department spokesperson on Monday said countries would be identified based on "high overstay rates, screening and vetting deficiencies, concerns regarding acquisition of citizenship by investment without a residency requirement, and foreign policy considerations."
The list of countries may be amended throughout the program, according to the notice.
"This requirement applies regardless of place of application," said the notice, adding that "a bond does not guarantee visa issuance, and if any individual pays fees without being directed to do so by a consular officer, that money will not be returned."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment