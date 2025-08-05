Orthopediatrics Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Increases Full Year 2025 Revenue Guidance

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 and Business Highlights



Helped over 37,000 children in the second quarter of 2025

Generated new record high total revenue of $61.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, up 16% from $52.8 million in second quarter 2024; domestic revenue increased 17% and international revenue increased 12% in the quarter

Grew worldwide Trauma & Deformity revenue 10% and worldwide Scoliosis revenue 35% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024

Increased adjusted EBITDA by 58% to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2024

Reported GAAP diluted loss per share of ($0.30) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to ($0.26) in the second quarter of 2024. Improved non-GAAP diluted loss per share of ($0.11) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to ($0.23) in the second quarter of 2024

Expanded the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing Division ("OPSB") with multiple new clinics and entry into two new territories, including its first international operation in Ireland. Increased full year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $237.0 million to $242.0 million from a range of $236.0 million to $242.0 million, representing growth of 16% to 18% compared to prior year



David Bailey, President & CEO of OrthoPediatrics, commented "We delivered another solid quarter achieving 16% global revenue growth fueled by strong procedure and clinic volumes, and continued market share gains across all key business segments, including standout performance in Scoliosis, Trauma, 7D Enabling Technologies, and our rapidly expanding OPSB franchise. With growing momentum across our core businesses, new product adoption, and continued aggressive expansion of OPSB, we remain confident in our outlook for the remainder of 2025 and beyond. We are on track to achieve our adjusted EBITDA targets, and generate positive free cash flow by the fourth quarter of 2025 setting the stage for full-year free cash flow breakeven in 2026."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $61.1 million, a 16% increase compared to $52.8 million for the same period last year. U.S. revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $48.1 million, a 17% increase compared to $41.2 million for the same period last year, representing 79% of total revenue. The increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2025 was driven primarily by growth in Scoliosis, Trauma and Deformity, and OPSB products. International revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $12.9 million, an 12% increase compared to $11.6 million for the same period last year, representing 21% of total revenue. Growth in the quarter was primarily driven by increased procedure volumes and Scoliosis set sales.

Trauma and Deformity revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $41.7 million, a 10% increase compared to $37.8 million for the same period last year. This growth was driven primarily by PNP Femur, PNP Tibia, DF2 and OPSB. Scoliosis revenue was $18.5 million, a 35% increase compared to $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. The growth was driven by increased sales of Response and ApiFix non-fusion system, and revenue generated from 7D technology. Sports Medicine/Other revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.9 million, a 33% decrease compared to $1.3 million for the same period last year.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 was $44.0 million, an 8% increase compared to $40.8 million for the same period last year. Gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 72%, compared to 77% for the same period last year. The change in gross margin was primarily driven by higher 7D growth as well as higher international Scoliosis set sales, which generates lower gross margin.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $54.7 million, an 18% increase compared to $46.5 million for the same period last year. The increase was mainly driven by restructuring charges, increased non-cash stock compensation as well as the incremental personnel required to support the ongoing growth of the Company including OPSB clinics.

Sales and marketing expenses increased $2.5 million, or 15%, to $19.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase was driven primarily by increased sales commission expenses and an overall increase in volume of units sold.

Research and development expenses decreased $0.4 million, or 15%, to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was driven primarily due to the timing of product development third party invoices during the quarter of 2025.

General and administrative expenses increased $3.1 million, or 11%, to $30.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase was driven primarily by increased non-cash stock compensation as well as the addition of personnel and resources to support the continued expansion of the business, including OPSB clinics.

Restructuring charges recorded during the second quarter of 2025 was $3.0 million related to the Company's global restructuring plan started in the fourth quarter of 2024 aimed at improving operational efficiency, reducing operating costs, as well as reducing staffing.

Total other income was $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to other expense of $0.4 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in foreign exchange translation gain.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $7.1 million, compared to $6.0 million for the same period last year. Net loss per share for the period was $0.30 per basic and diluted share, compared to $0.26 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss per share for the period was $0.11 per basic and diluted share, compared to $0.23 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was $4.1 million as compared to $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was 23,460,144 shares.

As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash were $72.2 million compared to $70.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance

For the full year of 2025, the Company increased its revenue guidance from $236.0 million to $242.0 million up to $237.0 million to $242.0 million, representing growth of 16% to 18% over 2024 revenue. The Company reiterated annual set deployment to be $15.0 million and reiterated $15.0 million to $17.0 million of adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "believe," "estimate," "project," "target," "predict," "intend," "future," "goals," "potential,” "objective," "would" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond OrthoPediatrics' control. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the risks related to widespread health emergencies, such as COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, the impact such pandemics, epidemics and infectious disease outbreaks may have on the demand for our products, and our ability to respond to the related challenges; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in OrthoPediatrics' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 5, 2025, as updated and supplemented by our other SEC reports filed from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. OrthoPediatrics assumes no obligation to update forward looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial, measures, such as adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA, which differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Adjusted loss per share in this press release represents diluted loss per share on a GAAP basis, plus the accreted interest attributable to acquisition installment payables, restructuring charges, tariff cost, European Union Medical Device Regulation fees increase, acquisition related costs, and minimum purchase commitment costs. We believe that providing the non-GAAP diluted loss per share excluding these expenses, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such expenses are not reflective of our ongoing operating results. Adjusted EBITDA in this release represents net loss, plus interest expense, net plus other income, income tax charge (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, tariff costs, European Union Medical Device Regulation fees increase, acquisition related costs, and the cost of minimum purchase commitments. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provided in this earnings release enable it to further and more consistently analyze the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operating performance. Management uses these metrics as a measure of the Company's operating performance and for planning purposes, including financial projections. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors as supplemental information because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, net income or loss as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and it should not be construed to imply that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the measure is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as debt service requirements, capital expenditures and other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and other potential cash requirements. In evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP diluted loss per share or Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company's GAAP results in addition to using these adjusted measures on a supplemental basis. The Company's definition of these measures is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation. The schedules below contain reconciliations of GAAP diluted loss per share to non-GAAP diluted loss per share and net loss to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 82 systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 75 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit .

