Orthopediatrics Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Increases Full Year 2025 Revenue Guidance
| ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|44,553
|$
|43,820
|Restricted cash
|2,052
|1,957
|Short-term investments
|25,596
|25,013
|Accounts receivable - trade, net of allowances of $1,410 and $1,145, respectively
|53,797
|42,357
|Inventories, net
|125,265
|117,005
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|6,439
|7,021
|Total current assets
|257,702
|237,173
|Property and equipment, net
|52,928
|50,596
|Other assets:
|Amortizable intangible assets, net
|62,950
|64,427
|Goodwill
|99,019
|93,844
|Other intangible assets
|17,082
|16,752
|Other non-current assets
|13,925
|10,417
|Total other assets
|192,976
|185,440
|Total assets
|$
|503,606
|$
|473,209
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable - trade
|$
|12,687
|$
|8,908
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|13,398
|13,888
|Current portion of long-term debt with affiliate
|164
|160
|Current portion of acquisition installment payable
|610
|1,347
|Other current liabilities
|11,807
|9,659
|Total current liabilities
|38,666
|33,962
|Long-term liabilities:
|Long-term loan
|47,942
|23,957
|Long-term convertible note
|48,168
|47,913
|Long-term debt with affiliate, net of current portion
|368
|451
|Other long-term debt, net of current portion
|526
|635
|Acquisition installment payable, net of current portion
|224
|2,452
|Deferred income taxes
|3,525
|3,381
|Other long-term liabilities
|8,673
|5,892
|Total long-term liabilities
|109,426
|84,681
|Total liabilities
|148,092
|118,643
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.00025 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 25,072,502 shares and 24,217,508 shares issued as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|6
|6
|Additional paid-in capital
|613,790
|600,897
|Accumulated deficit
|(253,336
|)
|(235,564
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(4,946
|)
|(10,773
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|355,514
|354,566
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|503,606
|$
|473,209
| ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net revenue
|$
|61,082
|$
|52,802
|$
|113,493
|$
|97,487
|Cost of revenue
|17,063
|12,003
|31,212
|24,514
|Gross profit
|44,019
|40,799
|82,281
|72,973
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|19,103
|16,593
|35,675
|30,762
|General and administrative
|30,443
|27,329
|60,723
|52,059
|Restructuring
|2,971
|-
|3,011
|-
|Research and development
|2,159
|2,543
|4,510
|5,541
|Total operating expenses
|54,676
|46,465
|103,919
|88,362
|Operating loss
|(10,657
|)
|(5,666
|)
|(21,638
|)
|(15,389
|)
|Other (income) expense:
|Interest expense, net
|1,116
|261
|2,242
|898
|Other (income) expense
|(4,709
|)
|120
|(6,353
|)
|96
|Total other (income) expense, net
|(3,593
|)
|381
|(4,111
|)
|994
|Net loss before income taxes
|$
|(7,064
|)
|$
|(6,047
|)
|$
|(17,527
|)
|$
|(16,383
|)
|Income tax charge (benefit)
|49
|(18
|)
|245
|(2,549
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(7,113
|)
|$
|(6,029
|)
|$
|(17,772
|)
|$
|(13,834
|)
|Weighted average common stock - basic and diluted
|23,460,144
|23,145,064
|23,346,141
|22,982,921
|Net loss per share – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.76
|)
|$
|(0.60
|)
| ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)(In Thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(17,772
|)
|$
|(13,834
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,218
|9,807
|Stock-based compensation
|9,111
|5,738
|Accretion of acquisition installment payable
|98
|537
|Deferred income taxes
|245
|(2,955
|)
|Non-cash other
|(100
|)
|-
|Changes in certain current assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable - trade
|(11,381
|)
|(4,583
|)
|Inventories
|(8,899
|)
|(10,420
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(501
|)
|(403
|)
|Accounts payable - trade
|3,720
|4,150
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|2,509
|959
|Other
|(1,866
|)
|(1,778
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(14,618
|)
|(12,782
|)
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Acquisition of Boston O&P, net of cash acquired
|-
|(20,693
|)
|Clinic acquisition, net of cash acquired
|(320
|)
|-
|Sale of short-term marketable securities
|-
|49,855
|Investment in private companies
|(1,540
|)
|-
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(7,672
|)
|(13,144
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(9,532
|)
|16,018
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from issuance of debt
|25,000
|-
|Payments on mortgage notes
|(78
|)
|(71
|)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|-
|(343
|)
|Installment payment for ApiFix
|-
|(2,250
|)
|Installment payment for MedTech
|-
|(1,250
|)
|Payments on clinic acquisition notes
|(248
|)
|(928
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|24,674
|(4,842
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|304
|(531
|)
|NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|828
|(2,137
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|$
|45,777
|$
|33,027
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|46,605
|$
|30,890
|2025
|2024
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|2,552
|$
|760
|Transfer of instruments from property and equipment and inventory
|$
|651
|$
|281
|Issuance of common shares for ApiFix installment
|$
|-
|$
|6,929
|Issuance of common shares for MedTech installment
|$
|226
|$
|133
|Issuance of common shares to settle an obligation with a vendor
|$
|1,261
|$
|-
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities
|$
|3,311
|$
|-
|Issuance of common shares in connection with Boston O&P acquisition
|$
|233
|$
|-
|Capital contribution associated with reclassification of MedTech liability to equity
|$
|2,062
|$
|-
|Debt issuance costs not yet paid
|$
|-
|$
|67
| ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
NET REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY AND PRODUCT CATEGORY
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|Product sales by geographic location:
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|U.S.
|$
|48,147
|$
|41,249
|$
|89,039
|$
|75,554
|International
|12,935
|11,553
|24,454
|21,933
|Total
|$
|61,082
|$
|52,802
|$
|113,493
|$
|97,487
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|Product sales by category:
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Trauma and deformity
|$
|41,655
|$
|37,771
|$
|79,521
|$
|71,073
|Scoliosis
|18,522
|13,682
|32,186
|23,886
|Sports medicine/other
|905
|1,349
|1,786
|2,528
|Total
|$
|61,082
|$
|52,802
|$
|113,493
|$
|97,487
| ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(7,113
|)
|$
|(6,029
|)
|$
|(17,772
|)
|$
|(13,834
|)
|Interest expense, net
|1,116
|261
|2,242
|898
|Other income
|(4,709
|)
|120
|(6,353
|)
|96
|Income tax charge (benefit)
|49
|(18
|)
|245
|(2,549
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,170
|4,779
|10,218
|9,807
|Stock-based compensation
|5,252
|2,939
|9,111
|5,738
|Restructuring charges
|2,971
|-
|3,011
|-
|Tariff cost
|648
|-
|648
|-
|European Union Medical Device Regulation fees increase
|-
|-
|110
|-
|Acquisition related costs
|474
|142
|1,589
|387
|Minimum purchase commitment cost
|269
|433
|699
|976
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|4,127
|$
|2,627
|$
|3,748
|$
|1,519
| ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Loss per share, diluted (GAAP)
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.76
|)
|$
|(0.60
|)
|Accretion of interest attributable to acquisition installment payable
|-
|-
|-
|0.01
|Restructuring charges
|0.13
|-
|0.13
|-
|Tariff cost
|0.03
|-
|0.03
|-
|European Union Medical Device Regulation fees increase
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Acquisition related costs
|0.02
|0.01
|0.07
|0.02
|Minimum purchase commitment cost
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|0.04
|Loss per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.50
|)
|$
|(0.53
|)
