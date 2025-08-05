Techmediabreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Featured In Editorial On AI-Driven Hotel Automation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) announced its inclusion in a NetworkNewsWire editorial highlighting the rise of AI and robotics in hospitality. The piece details Nightfood's strategy to integrate Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) into hotel operations, including its planned acquisition of a 155-room Holiday Inn in Victorville, California. The property will showcase guest-facing robots for services like food delivery and laundry, powered by subsidiary Skytech. A partnership with Bear Robotics aims to scale automation across Nightfood's projected $80 million hotel asset portfolio.

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is transforming the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel ownership. The company's innovative platform uses automation to solve labor shortages, reduce costs, and enhance guest experiences. With a focus on embedding smart robotics into real-world hospitality environments, Nightfood is positioned to lead in the $170 billion global service robotics market.

