Uptown Vineyard 2025 Returns To Martha's Vineyard With Northwestern Mutual, Nissan, Pepsico, Discover Boating, Entergy

Uptown Vineyard House supported by premier sponsors Northwestern Mutual, Nissan, PepsiCo, Discover Boating, and Entergy

A Celebration of Black Excellence, Culture, and Luxury That Shapes the Cultural Narrative on and Off the Island.

- Len Burnett, Jr., Co-Founder of Uptown MagazineNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Uptown Vineyard, one of the most anticipated cultural gatherings on Martha's Vineyard, returns August 11–15, 2025, for five days of intentional celebration, connection, and community. Produced by Uptown EXP, the experiential division of Uptown Magazine , and supported by premier sponsors Northwestern Mutual, Nissan, PepsiCo, Discover Boating, and Entergy, UPTOWN HOUSE will feature a powerful lineup of thought leadership panels, cultural experiences, and branded activations that reflect the vibrancy and influence of our community.“Uptown is where culture, luxury, and legacy converge,” said Len Burnett, Jr., Co-Founder of Uptown Magazine.“We created Uptown to give space to the brilliance that has always existed in our communities. What happens here is more than just an event-it's the shaping of our narrative, our future, and our legacy.”Brett Wright, Co-Founder, added:“This year is about elevation. With the support of our sponsors, we're not just spotlighting Black culture-we're building systems of access, visibility, and collaboration that reverberate far beyond the Vineyard.”Strategic Sponsorship & Shared VisionNorthwestern Mutual continues to lead the conversation with two panels throughout the week around financial wellness, returning with impactful programming focused on wealth-building, entrepreneurship, and generational legacy.Nissan, a first-time presenting partner, brings its commitment to driving culture forward to life through immersive experiences that highlight Black creativity, storytelling, and leadership. Throughout the week, Nissan will also host on-island ride-along experiences that showcase their newest editions of the Kicks, Murano, Rogue, and Armada, providing hands-on engagement with attendees.“At Nissan, we believe progress is powered by purpose-and that means intentionally investing in the people, places, and conversations shaping culture,” said Lloryn Love-Carter, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications at Nissan.“We're proud to support Uptown as it celebrates community and amplifies voices that are driving meaningful change. And as our U.S. home, we're especially excited to bring a touch of Tennessee to the Vineyard.”PepsiCo returns as a valued partner, investing in the hospitality and entertainment initiatives that elevate Black cultural expression, flavor, and community leadership.Discover Boating returns with a mission to promote safe, inclusive water-based recreation, hosting educational experiences that encourage Black participation in boating and marine culture.Entergy, joining for the first time, supports Uptown Vineyard through its commitment to empowering communities of color through sustainability, innovation, and equitable access to opportunity.Programming HighlightsOver the course of five days, Uptown Vineyard 2025 will present a curated lineup of wellness, culture, dialogue, and entertainment, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Martha's Vineyard. From sunrise yoga to nighttime soirées, each event is designed to spark connection and celebrate legacy.MONDAY, AUGUST 11Discover Boating Safety Experience – A hands-on, outdoor session focused on boating education, marine safety, and inclusion on the water.Opening Night Reception – An elegant kickoff celebration at Uptown House, featuring cocktails, music, and a gathering of trailblazers, creatives, and leaders.TUESDAY, AUGUST 12Northwestern Mutual Presents: Playing the Long Game – A masterclass-style panel exploring how to activate financial windfalls and plan for multigenerational wealth, followed by an exclusive networking luncheon.Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI.Nissan Presents: Boots, Eats & the Nissan Heat: Tennessee Night by Nissan – A soulful evening celebrating Southern culture through culinary experiences and storytelling rooted in tradition and community pride.AUGUST 12 & 13Poolside Yoga Sessions – Morning wellness gatherings focused on breathwork, mindfulness, and movement for the body and soul.WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13Nissan Presents: Flipping the Script – A vibrant, inspiring conversation spotlighting women who are boldly reshaping the narratives in media, business, and culture.Northwestern Mutual Presents: Protect the Future of Your Business: Key Conversations Entrepreneurs Should be Having Now. –Thoughtful planning is critical for success in any profession-but as an entrepreneur, you have a unique set of needs that require careful planning to preserve your generational wealth. Followed by Cocktails and ConversationsNorthwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI.THURSDAY, AUGUST 14Uptown After Dark – The signature nightlife experience of summer, Uptown After Dark is an electrifying evening that blends music, fashion, and friends. This exclusive soirée brings tastemakers, creatives, and influencers together to celebrate the soul of Uptown and the celebration of Black Excellence.Extending the NarrativeWith robust national media coverage, digital storytelling, and high-impact social engagement, Uptown Vineyard 2025 extends its reach far beyond the shores of Martha's Vineyard. It is more than an event-it is a cultural movement rooted in visibility, legacy-building, and economic impact for the Black community.

