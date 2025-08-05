Aqua-Tots Swim School Opens Ninth Location In Thailand, Bringing Year-Round, Indoor Swim Lessons In The Midst Of Summer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The largest international swim school franchise brings crucial water safety education to families in Surat Thani

Mesa, Arizona, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School is proud to announce the opening of its first swim school in the Malay Peninsula, bringing year-round indoor swim lessons and vital water safety education to families in Surat Thani, Thailand. This marks the franchise's ninth location in Thailand and expands access to quality swim instruction for families across Surat Thani and the surrounding provinces.

Aqua-Tots was founded in the Phoenix area in 1991 by Ron and Jane Sciarro. At the time, Ron was a lifeguard at a community pool and launched the business as a mobile swim school. With the help of Co-Founders Paul and Heather Preston, the vision expanded to include year-round, indoor swim schools dedicated to making water safety education accessible to families everywhere. What started small has since grown into a global brand with more than 170 swim school locations, each staffed with highly trained instructors who follow the company's proven teaching program.

“We're thrilled to expand into a new part of Thailand and reach even more families with lifesaving swim lessons,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School.“Our dedicated franchise partners and team members around the world have played a vital role in our growth. Every day, we are both inspired by their passion and incredibly grateful for their ongoing commitment to water safety.”

Owned by Wandet Wachiraseerechai and Wathinee Thaouparong, the school is home to a 15-meter, 8-lane indoor pool, heated to 32 degrees Celsius. Families are invited to get ready before and after class using the facility's 13 changing rooms, fully stocked vanity, swimsuit dryers and baby changing tables. Behind the glass viewing area, parents can relax in the school's signature cozy red chairs and enjoy a front-row seat to their children's swim lessons.

“Swim lessons are essential for the safety of children here. We are located near the Gulf of Thailand, right next to the Tapi River, where we are close to several tributaries, canals and reservoirs,” Wathinee said.“I experienced drowning as a child, and it was terrifying. That is why I want my children and all the children in our community to learn how to be safe, so they can enjoy swimming.”

Aqua-Tots Surat Thani's 567-square-meter facility is located at 8/8 Bang Bai Mai. The school resides near Donnok Road, making it easily accessible to the families of Surat Thani and the surrounding provinces. The school is open Thursday through Tuesday and offers small group and private lessons, as well as Swim Club, Swim Team and a Fast Track program.

Today, Aqua-Tots Swim School operates in 14 countries and teaches more than five million swim lessons every year. They remain committed to offering the highest quality swim instruction for children of all ages and abilities, starting as early as four months old.

To learn more about this location, please visit thailand.aqua-tots.com/school/surat-thani/

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children's Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 170 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit . For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

