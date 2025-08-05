Uttarkashi Flash Floods: Cloudburst In Dharali Brings Back Devastating Memories Of 2013 Uttarakhand Floods

A cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Dharali caused deadly flash floods, killing at least 4 and leaving over 50 missing. The destruction has revived memories of the 2013 Kedarnath disaster. Rescue efforts are ongoing amid widespread panic.

Flash floods have hit the mountain village of Dharali in Uttarakhand, bringing back painful memories of the deadly 2013 Kedarnath disaster. That disaster, caused by similar cloudbursts and floods, was one of the worst natural tragedies in India since the 2004 tsunami. Thousands had died, and entire villages were washed away.

This time, a cloudburst on Tuesday caused heavy flooding in Dharali. So far, at least four people have died and more than 50 are missing. The disaster struck suddenly, leaving no time to escape.

''People fleeing from homes to stay alive, but many were seen being swept away in no time''Massive devastation in Dharali village near Gangotri Dham, likelihood of many people being killed, may God protect everyone 🙏🏻🙏🏻#Uttarakhand #Uttarkashi #Cloudburst #Dharali twitter/v4IFLkzQXp

Horrific visuals from Uttarkashi Flash Floods. Praying for all the people. 🙏 twitter/EkSgE5VIli

Videos from the area show mud and water rushing down the mountains, destroying homes and roads in seconds. The scenes look very similar to what happened in Kedarnath over ten years ago. That flood had brought massive destruction to the famous pilgrimage town and claimed many lives.

Rescue teams are now working hard to find the missing people and help those who are stranded.

In June 2013, after a cloudburst, over 6,000 people died after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath valley. The disaster reshaped pilgrim routes and response systems. The tragedy became India's worst natural disaster since the 2004 tsunami.

Triggered by intense rainfall and glacial melt, the Kedarnath floods trapped thousands and caused devastation across pilgrimage routes in Uttarakhand. The region saw excessive rains leading to floods on June 16.

A rare mix of monsoon fury and glacial meltdown led to Uttarakhand's worst natural disaster since the 2004 tsunami, killing more than 6,000 people. Over 1,10,000 people were evacuated from lood-ravaged areas by the joint efforts of Indian Army, Indian Air Force and paramilitary troops.

Flash floods overwhelmed Kedarnath after torrential rains and a glacial burst, wiping out infrastructure and leaving pilgrims stranded across the Himalayas. Heavy rains melted the Chorabari Glacier and led to the swelling of Mandakini River. Heavy floods were reported near Kedar Dome, Gobindghat and Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand.

The sudden rise of the Mandakini River caused severe flooding in areas like Gobindghat, Kedar Dome, and parts of Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand. Heavy rain also hit Himachal Pradesh, western Nepal, and nearby regions including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Tibet. The upper Himalayan regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are covered with thick forests and snow-capped peaks. Because of their rugged and remote terrain, these areas are often hard to reach, especially during extreme weather.

The cloudburst over Uttarakhand led to deadly floods and buried several villages. Several pilgrim routes were destroyed, while the Kedarnath temple narrowly escaped destruction. There was heavy rainfall for 4 consecutive days. This along with the the melting glaciers added to aggravated floods.

The sacred Char Dham pilgrimage sites, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, usually see a surge in devotees after July. This year, flash floods and heavy rains have blocked key roads, leaving over 70,000 people stranded across the region.

Although the Kedarnath Temple and the main Shiva Lingam remained untouched, the area around it was badly affected. Water, mud, and large boulders from a landslide flooded the base of the temple, damaging its surroundings. Many shops, lodges, and buildings in the Kedarnath town were swept away, leading to several deaths. The major destruction was caused by the sudden melting of ice and snow on the Kedarnath Mountain, around 6 km from the shrine. This triggered a massive flow into the Chorabari Lake above the temple, which overflowed and sent a deadly wave of water down toward Kedarnath.

The floods in Kedarnath caused water to rush through the temple town, leading to many deaths from drowning and stampedes. Even after a week, several bodies remained in the area, leading to water contamination in the Kedarnath valley. Many villagers who rely on spring water suffered from illnesses like fever and diarrhea.

When the floodwaters finally receded, satellite images showed that a new stream had formed near Kedarnath town. Fortunately, the main Kedarnath Temple itself was not damaged. However, due to the massive destruction of nearby infrastructure, the Uttarakhand government decided to close the site to regular pilgrims and tourists for one or two years. Despite this, temple rituals continued with the help of priests.

The temple was officially reopened to pilgrims on Sunday, May 4, 2014, by Rawal Bhimashankarlingam.

