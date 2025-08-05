403
Compact GSM Audio Bug Combines Voice Activation, GPS Tracking, And Secure Remote Listening In One Discreet Device
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A new covert surveillance tool offers real-time audio capture, dual-mode positioning, and encrypted access for authorized users.
Measuring just 40 x 20 x 12 mm, it delivers high-performance monitoring for professional intelligence and security applications.
Endoacustica has launched a next-generation GSM audio bug featuring integrated GPS, voice-activated recording, and secure remote listening capabilities. Designed for discreet deployment, the device enables real-time intelligence gathering with minimal risk of detection, serving investigative, corporate, and public sector needs.
At 40 x 20 x 12 mm and weighing only a few grams, the unit is among the smallest in its class. Its compact form allows it to be concealed in everyday objects, vehicles, or indoor environments without compromising performance. The device operates using a high-sensitivity MEMS microphone system that captures clear audio while filtering background noise, ensuring intelligible recordings even in low-sound conditions.
Voice and motion activation trigger recording only when activity is detected, conserving battery life and storage. When active, the bug transmits audio in real time to pre-authorized phone numbers via GSM network, restricting access to trusted recipients only. This selective access enhances data security and prevents unauthorized interception.
Dual positioning technology-combining GPS and LBS (Location-Based Services)-ensures reliable geolocation tracking in diverse environments, including urban areas with weak satellite signals or enclosed indoor spaces. Location data can be retrieved via SMS command or through a dedicated mobile interface, enabling rapid situational assessment.
The device runs on a rechargeable lithium battery charged via Micro USB, supporting extended operation in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 85°C. Its low power consumption design allows for prolonged field use with minimal maintenance. Configuration is simplified through SMS controls or app-based commands, allowing remote activation, deactivation, and status checks without physical access.
Built for resilience and operational stealth, the bug emits no detectable signals when idle and remains fully passive until triggered. It supports global GSM frequencies, ensuring compatibility across regions and networks.
Intended for lawful and ethical use, the device supports private investigators, security teams, and compliance officers who require accurate, real-time information without exposure.
About the organization
Endoacustica is a leading developer of advanced surveillance and counter-surveillance technologies, serving government agencies, intelligence units, and security professionals worldwide. With over two decades of expertise, the company designs high-precision tools that operate reliably in challenging environments. Focused on discretion, durability, and technical innovation, Endoacustica continues to set benchmarks in covert monitoring solutions across Europe and beyond.
