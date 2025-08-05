403
Head of the Academic Centre at BIBF: Applications for Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees Open Until 31 August
(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama, 5th August 2025 - Dr. Haifaa Khalaf, Head of the Academic Centre at the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), announced that applications are ongoing for bachelor’s and master’s degrees for the first semester of the 2025–2026 academic year, with the deadline set for Sunday, 31 August. Applications can be submitted online through the Institute’s website.
She stated that the academic offerings this year include the International Foundation Programme (IFP), which prepares high school graduates for a smooth transition into university life. In addition, bachelor’s degrees are available in partnership with Bangor University in Wales (UK), in the fields of Banking & Finance and Accounting & Finance. The BIBF also offers programmes with the University of London, under the academic direction of the London School of Economics (LSE), including the BSc in Economics & Management and the BSc in Data Science & Business Analytics - fields that align with current and future market needs both locally and regionally.
At the postgraduate level, the BIBF offers a range of master’s degrees in collaboration with top-tier international universities. These include an MBA, MSc in Human Resources, and MSc in Finance from DePaul University in Chicago (USA), as well as a triple-accredited MBA and MSc in Strategic FinTech from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow (Scotland) - supporting the development of leadership and innovation capabilities in the financial sector.
In line with its commitment to attracting top national talent and supporting outstanding students, the BIBF announced partial scholarships that include 10% tuition waiver on the International Foundation Programme for high school graduates with a GPA of 90% and above, a 37% tuition discount for first-year students enrolled in the University of London’s Economics & Management programme.
Dr. Khalaf reaffirmed BIBF’s commitment to providing internationally accredited education that equips students with the knowledge and skills required for the future economy. She noted that the Institute’s most recent alumni survey showed that 90% of graduates secure employment within just one year of graduation, highlighting the quality and relevance of BIBF’s academic offerings. She added that all programmes are officially accredited by the Higher Education Council in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, enabling students to earn international degrees without the need to study abroad — within a local learning environment that adheres to global standards.
Dr. Khalaf concluded by encouraging prospective students to complete their application through the Institute’s website. For more information on available programmes and scholarships, applicants may visit , email the admissions team at ..., or call +973 1781 5555.
