Marco Penge's Rise: From Development Tour To DP World Tour Star

England's Marco Penge,the 27-year has become a role model for aspiring golfers climbing the professional ranks, particularly on the DP World Tour.

This week, the 27-year-old talent from West Sussex, is competing at the $8 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links, before heading to next week's $10 million DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Currently second in the season-long Race to Dubai behind Rory McIlroy, Penge has reached a career-high 29th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and has already secured dual playing privileges on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour for 2026.

Recommended For You Kaplan MENA hosts landmark Sustainability and ESG Forums in Riyadh and Dubai UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected in some areas; temperatures to rise

A journey of persistence

Penge turned professional in 2017, joining the PGA EuroPro Tour. His first title came in 2019 at the Prem Group Irish Masters, finishing third on the Order of Merit and earning promotion to the 2020 HotelPlanner Tour.

On the HotelPlanner Tour in 2023, he captured the Open de Portugal and the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, graduating to the DP World Tour with €190,911.67 in earnings over 27 tournaments and 1,285.4 points. He finished 110th in the 2024 Race to Dubai, narrowly retaining full DP World Tour status for 2025.

In December 2024, Penge faced a three-month suspension for breaching the European Tour's Integrity Programme. His return was spectacular: third place at the South African Open in March, followed by a 17-under 271 victory at the Hainan Classic - his first DP World Tour win - moving him from 344th to 194th in the OWGR.

He followed with a win at the Danish Golf Championship in August, defeating Rasmus Højgaard by one stroke and rising to 73rd in the OWGR. In October, he triumphed again at the Open de España, beating Dan Brown in a playoff and securing entry to the 2026 Masters and Open Championship.

Penge plans 2026 move

Asked about his plans for 2026, Penge said: "After these two weeks in the UAE, I will look more closely at my 2026 schedule. I will be relocating my family to the US. I am especially looking forward to playing in the Masters and The Open as well as some of the Signature Events next year and to playing a dual schedule.

“I still have to pinch myself to believe how this year has gone – I came out early this week and played in Dubai – practiced with Tommy Fleetwood at his TF Academy, and I learned a lot."

Penge tees off Thursday morning at 9.23 am alongside Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton - a pairing he has never experienced before in tournament or practice rounds. These moments mark the realization of a dream years in the making.