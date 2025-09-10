Liz Allen The Conversation

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Demographer, POLIS Centre for Social Policy Research, Australian National University Profile Articles Activity

Dr Liz Allen is an award-winning demographer with quantitative and qualitative research expertise.

Liz is the author of the book The Future of Us (2020) which explores the sociodemographic future of Australia.

ANU Council, The Australian National University 2022-2024.
Social Policy Committee, National Foundation of Australian Women 2023-current.
Council Member, Australian Population Association 2016-18.
Vice President, Australian Population Association 2012-16.
Secretary, Australian Population Association 2008-12.

Experience
  • 2023–present Senior Lecturer, The Australian National University
  • 2019–2022 Lecturer, The Australian National University
  • 2016–2019 Postdoctoral Fellow, The Australian National University
  • 2015–2015 Associate Lecturer, The Australian National University
  • 2013–2015 Assistant Director (Data Strategy) , Commonwealth Department of Education and Training
  • 2013–2013 Research and Data Manager, Department of Families, Housing, Community Services and Indigenous Affairs
  • 2008–2013 Research Assistant and Lecturer, The Australian National University
  • 2010–2010 Demographer, Geoscience Australia
  • 2007–2009 Data Analyst, Australian Institute of Health and Welfare
  • 2006–2007 Population Analyst , Australian Bureau of Statistics
Education
  • Macquarie University, Bachelor of Social Science (Population Studies)
  • Australian National University, Master of Social Research (Methods)
  • Australian National University, PhD (Demography)
Research Areas
  • Demography (1603)
  • Family And Household Studies (160301)
  • Epidemiology (111706)

