Liz Allen The Conversation
Dr Liz Allen is an award-winning demographer with quantitative and qualitative research expertise.
Liz is the author of the book The Future of Us (2020) which explores the sociodemographic future of Australia.
ANU Council, The Australian National University 2022-2024.
Social Policy Committee, National Foundation of Australian Women 2023-current.
Council Member, Australian Population Association 2016-18.
Vice President, Australian Population Association 2012-16.
Secretary, Australian Population Association 2008-12.
-
2023–present
Senior Lecturer, The Australian National University
2019–2022
Lecturer, The Australian National University
2016–2019
Postdoctoral Fellow, The Australian National University
2015–2015
Associate Lecturer, The Australian National University
2013–2015
Assistant Director (Data Strategy) , Commonwealth Department of Education and Training
2013–2013
Research and Data Manager, Department of Families, Housing, Community Services and Indigenous Affairs
2008–2013
Research Assistant and Lecturer, The Australian National University
2010–2010
Demographer, Geoscience Australia
2007–2009
Data Analyst, Australian Institute of Health and Welfare
2006–2007
Population Analyst , Australian Bureau of Statistics
-
Macquarie University, Bachelor of Social Science (Population Studies)
Australian National University, Master of Social Research (Methods)
Australian National University, PhD (Demography)
-
Demography (1603)
Family And Household Studies (160301)
Epidemiology (111706)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment