Jordan To Host 10Th Arab Chemistry Olympiad

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 4 (Petra) -- Jordan is set to host the 10th edition of the Arab Chemistry Olympiad on Wednesday, bringing together top-performing secondary school students from across the region in a two-day scientific competition focused on theoretical and practical chemistry.According to the Ministry of Education, the Olympiad is being organized in cooperation with the University of Jordan, the Jordanian Chemical Society, and the Arab Union of Chemists.The event aims to promote excellence in the field of chemistry among Arab youth and prepare participants for future international-level competitions, including the International Chemistry Olympiad.The Olympiad is open to high school students and features two core components. The first assesses students' theoretical knowledge across various branches of chemistry, while the second focuses on practical laboratory skills, requiring participants to demonstrate proficiency in conducting chemical experiments.The competition will take place on the University of Jordan campus, where each of the participating countries is represented by four students. These students were selected through national chemistry competitions designed to identify top academic performers in the field.A total of 11 countries will participate in this year's edition: Syria, Palestine, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Mauritania, Morocco, Lebanon, Oman, Kuwait, and Jordan.The initiative reflects ongoing regional efforts to strengthen scientific education, foster talent, and encourage cross-border collaboration among young scientists.