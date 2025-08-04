403
Turkey strongly condemns Israeli ministries entrance to Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran strongly condemned the entry of Israeli ministers into Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday, labeling it a provocation carried out alongside settler groups and under the protection of Israeli police.
“Targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque is part of Israel’s dirty war and genocide; it is a vile provocation and an attempt to occupy Al-Aqsa,” Duran stated on social media.
Quoting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, he reiterated, “Al-Aqsa Mosque is our red line.”
He emphasized that Jerusalem is “the shared land” of the Abrahamic religions and described Al-Aqsa Mosque as not only a sacred place for Muslims but also a cultural and spiritual legacy for all of humanity.
Duran affirmed Türkiye’s continued commitment to defending the sanctity of the site, saying it is “our common heritage and collective memory.” He concluded by expressing unwavering support for Palestinians: “We continue to stand by all our Palestinian brothers and sisters.”
