Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Fire at Russia Railway Station
(MENAFN) On Monday, Russian officials reported that a Ukrainian drone attack overnight ignited a fire at a railway station in the southern Volgograd region.
According to a statement from the regional administration referencing Governor Andrey Bocharov, emergency crews are actively battling the blaze at the Archeda train station located in the town of Frolovo, roughly 130 kilometers (80 miles) northeast of Volgograd city.
Bocharov detailed that the fire started in a technical building at the station, with the assault also shattering windows in two nearby residential buildings. He emphasized the strike targeted key regional "transport and energy facilities."
“(In order) to eliminate an unexploded drone located on the railway tracks, train traffic in the area of the Archeda station in the Frolovsky District has been temporarily restricted,” Bocharov said, clarifying that the railway tracks themselves sustained no damage.
Additionally, a high-voltage power line in the Ilovlinsky district suffered damage from falling debris, prompting engineers to restore electricity to the village of Ilovlya and surrounding areas.
The Privolzhskaya Railway, part of the state-owned Russian Railways network, confirmed that several trains experienced delays in the region following the incident.
In a related development, a Russian news agency, citing the Federal Air Transport Agency’s press service, reported temporary restrictions on flights arriving and departing from airports in Volgograd and Tambov, which were later lifted.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that air defense forces intercepted and shot down 61 Ukrainian drones overnight, with six of those drones intercepted over the Volgograd region.
Ukrainian officials have not yet responded to these claims, although Kyiv has consistently targeted Russian infrastructure it identifies as supporting Moscow’s military efforts in Ukraine.
Frolovo lies approximately 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the Russian border with Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region.
