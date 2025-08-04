403
North Korea Criticizes Japan’s Plan
(MENAFN) On Monday, North Korea sharply criticized Japan for reportedly planning to station upgraded surface-to-ship missiles along its western coast in Kumamoto prefecture, near China, according to state media.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) labeled the decision a "very dangerous move."
In a commentary, KCNA condemned Tokyo’s intentions, referring to a recent report from Kyodo news which revealed that Japan is finalizing preparations to deploy domestically manufactured Type-12 anti-ship missiles at Camp Kengun in Kumamoto within the current fiscal year.
The Type-12 missile boasts a range of 1,000 kilometers, granting it the capability to reach China’s coastal areas.
This deployment is part of Japan’s efforts to reinforce the defense of its southwestern Nansei island chain, a region of strategic importance given its closeness to Taiwan.
The move comes amid escalating apprehensions about a possible Chinese invasion of the self-governed democratic island, Kyodo news explained, citing unnamed officials.
Pyongyang asserted that Japan’s deployment aims to bolster its ability for preemptive strikes, driven by ambitions to revive the imperial-era "Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere," rather than to counter any explicit threat.
"Through military buildup and reorganization, as well as schemes for force modernization, Japan is approaching a situation where it can put an invasion war into action," the KCNA stated.
The agency described Japan as being "prepossessed with becoming a military power," accusing Tokyo of hastening toward a future of reinvasion by deploying long-range missiles designed for preemptive attacks.
