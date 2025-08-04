403
Russian lab reveals cancer vaccine launching target
(MENAFN) Russia is preparing to begin administering its first personalized cancer vaccine to patients within the next few months, announced Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. The innovative mRNA-based vaccine, developed with the aid of artificial intelligence, is tailored to each patient’s tumor using their unique genetic information.
Gintsburg told RIA Novosti on Saturday that the experimental treatment phase will start soon, in partnership with Moscow’s Hertsen Research Institute and Blokhin Cancer Center. While the Gamaleya Center is responsible for producing the vaccine, clinical trials will be conducted by these oncology institutions.
The vaccine targets melanoma patients initially and works by training the immune system to recognize tumor-specific proteins and destroy cancer cells throughout the body using cytotoxic lymphocytes. Due to its personalized nature, the vaccine follows a special regulatory process introduced by the Russian government earlier this year.
Development began in mid-2022, and early animal and limited human tests have shown encouraging results. The AI-assisted production process—from tumor analysis to vaccine creation—can be completed within about a week.
Gamaleya, also known for creating Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, is expanding its research to develop similar treatments for other cancers, including pancreatic, kidney, and non-small-cell lung cancer—the latter being one of the most common and deadly types.
With around 4 million cancer patients and 625,000 new cases annually in Russia, this vaccine could mark a significant advancement in public health if proven safe and effective. The project has garnered international attention, with multiple foreign medical institutions seeking collaboration.
