Estonia establishes gates, barriers at Russian border checkpoint
(MENAFN) Estonian authorities have started installing metal gates and barriers at the Narva border crossing with Russia, according to local broadcaster ERR and the country’s defense ministry. The move aims to enhance security at this key transit point amid increasing tensions between Moscow and NATO nations.
The new structures include gates at the entrance to the bridge on Estonia’s side, as well as additional controls for both pedestrians and vehicles positioned along the crossing. Antti Eensalu, head of the Police and Border Guard Board’s Narva checkpoint, explained that the barriers are designed to stop vehicles from forcibly bypassing border controls, allowing authorities to fully close the checkpoint if necessary. The installation is expected to be finished by next month.
Similar vehicle barriers are planned for Estonia’s Luhamaa and Koidula border crossings in the south. Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Estonia, like its Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania, has taken a tougher stance toward Russia. Officials have expressed concerns about a possible Russian invasion following the war’s end—claims repeatedly denied by Moscow, which labels such measures as “Russophobic.”
On Sunday, Estonia’s Defense Ministry announced NATO is considering deploying a German-Dutch Allied Corps to the country, further increasing the alliance’s presence in the Baltic region. Earlier this year, Estonia also expressed readiness to host allied F-35 fighter jets, including those capable of carrying nuclear weapons—moves the Kremlin views as direct threats to its security.
Additionally, Estonia unveiled plans for hundreds of concrete bunkers along its eastern border as part of the Baltic Defense Line, a joint initiative with Latvia and Lithuania to boost regional defense. Moscow maintains it poses no threat to Europe and questions the need for such costly fortifications.
