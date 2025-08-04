183 Clashes On Frontline In 24 Hours, Most Attacks Are In Pokrovsk And Lyman Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook reported the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, August 4.

The Russians launched one missile and 65 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using one missile and 103 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the enemy carried out 4,307 shellings, 100 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,419 loitering munitions to strike.

The Russian army carried out air strikes on the areas of Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy Region, Zaliznychne in the Zaporizhzhia Region, and Kherson.

The aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces destroyed one artillery unit, eight areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, and one Russian radar station.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 Russian attacks. The enemy carried out 12 air strikes, dropping 26 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 261 artillery strikes, including 17 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, eight clashes took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kutkivka, Fyholivka, and Krasne Pershe.

Nine enemy attacks were recorded in the Kupiansk sector. Defense forces repelled Russian army assaults in the areas of Holubivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Stepova Novoselivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 29 times, trying to advance near Karpivka, Olhivka, Ridkodub, Torske, Hryhorivka, toward Serednie, Chernechchyna, and Shandryholove.

In the Siversk sector, Russian troops attacked near Hryhorivka and in the direction of Serebrianka and Siversk. In total, there were five clashes.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar, Markove, and toward Bila Hora and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Katerynivka, and toward Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 49 Russian attacks in the areas of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Horikhove, and toward Novoukrainka, Novopidhorodne, Rodynske, and Chervonyi Lyman.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 22 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Novokhatsk, Voskresenka, Zelenе Pole, Myrne, Maliivka, Temyrivka, Novopil, and toward Levadne.

There were no combat clashes in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy twice unsuccessfully attempted to approach the fortifications of Ukrainian defenders.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of Russian offensive groups were detected.

Border guards destroy cannon and two Russian UAV launch pads near Vovchansk

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to August 4, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,057,140 people, of which 1,010 were killed in the past 24 hours .

