President Of Uzbekistan Set To Join Global Leaders At UN Conference In Turkmenistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, will visit Turkmenistan on August 4-5 to participate in the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, Trend reports.

The event, which will take place in the National Tourist Zone Avaza, will be attended by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, heads of foreign states and governments, as well as leaders of international and regional organizations.

The conference agenda includes pressing issues regarding the development of international cooperation in strengthening transport connectivity and simplifying trade procedures, economic transformation, enhancing resilience to climate change and environmental challenges, and advancing the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. The conference is expected to adopt the "Avaza Political Declaration" and an action program.

During his visit, the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will also take part in an event dedicated to preparing for the seventh Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and hold a series of bilateral talks.