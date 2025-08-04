Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Of Uzbekistan Set To Join Global Leaders At UN Conference In Turkmenistan

President Of Uzbekistan Set To Join Global Leaders At UN Conference In Turkmenistan


2025-08-04 02:05:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 4. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, will visit Turkmenistan on August 4-5 to participate in the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, Trend reports.

The event, which will take place in the National Tourist Zone Avaza, will be attended by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, heads of foreign states and governments, as well as leaders of international and regional organizations.

The conference agenda includes pressing issues regarding the development of international cooperation in strengthening transport connectivity and simplifying trade procedures, economic transformation, enhancing resilience to climate change and environmental challenges, and advancing the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. The conference is expected to adopt the "Avaza Political Declaration" and an action program.

During his visit, the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will also take part in an event dedicated to preparing for the seventh Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and hold a series of bilateral talks.

MENAFN04082025000187011040ID1109880185

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search