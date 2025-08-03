Envu Completes Transfer Of Global Specialty Solutions Assets In India, Expanding Environmental Science Portfolio

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Envu, a global leader in environmental science solutions, today announced the successful transition of FMC Global Specialty Solutions (GSS) assets into its India operations, representing a notable step for its growth in the country and an expansion of its offerings for customers. The move follows the close of the Envu acquisition of GSS from FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for $350 million which was announced in November 2024 and marks the final key milestone in fully transferring the business to Envu.The GSS portfolio includes a diverse range of products that serve multiple environmental science markets. The acquisition strengthens the Envu portfolio offering and capabilities while providing new pathways to innovation for customers in professional pest management, mosquito management and more through the combined strengths of the organizations.As part of the acquisition close last year, Envu and FMC agreed to a delayed asset transfer in some countries – including India – to allow for the completion of certain operating processes to ensure business continuity for customers. Those processes were finalized for India on August 1.“We are thrilled to formally welcome Global Specialty Solutions into our India operations,” said M. Arunkumar, head of India for Envu.“With the asset transfer complete, we can now begin to offer customers a broader range of integrated solutions to meet their toughest challenges, backed by our expertise and dedicated focus in environmental science.”“The official transition of Global Specialty Solutions assets in India marks a critical and final step in this acquisition,” said Envu CEO Gilles Galliou.“India is an important market in the environmental science space, so we're excited to move forward now in maximizing our collective potential to deliver even more innovations to support our customers there.”Envu is committed to a continued partnership with FMC to ensure a smooth transition for customers and ongoing access to innovation.About EnvuEnvu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of over 250 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs over 1,000 people, operates in 100 countries and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit .Find more information at the Envu India website at .Follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin/company/envuContact for media inquiries:Jennifer PoorePhone: 919-475-5814E-mail: ...Forward-Looking StatementsThis release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Envu management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

