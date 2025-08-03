UAE: As Temperatures Cross 51°C, Some Private Sector Employees Call For Hybrid Work

As temperatures soar above 51°C this August, the UAE enters its most blistering phase of the year, a time when even stepping outside feels like nature's version of a sauna treatment, without the relaxation.

While official warnings urge residents to stay inside, thousands of employees have no choice but to brave the scorching streets, sweating through daily commutes on buses and metros just to get to work.

Recommended For You

Until August 10, dry heatwaves and scorching temperatures are expected around the country amid the Al Mirzam season, which was marked by the rising of the Mirzam star, also known as Sirius, on July 29.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, 34-year-old Filipino Socelle Fuentes called for more flexible work initiatives for private sector employees. The Dubai resident travels daily from International City to Jumeirah Lake Towers, where her office is located.

"A flexible work-from-home policy during peak summer conditions would not only support employee wellbeing but could also enhance overall work performance," said Fuentes.

The video editor also has a solution for private companies unable to go completely remote: "Firms in the UAE should consider offering employees the option to work from home at least one to two days a week during the summer months, if not for all five days."

Impact on health

As residents have been facing physical discomfort and heat-related illnesses, doctors in the UAE have also reported increased footfall in emergency room in recent days. Residents have been warned of fainting episodes, dehydration , sunburn, heat exhaustion, and worsening of chronic illnesses like heart or kidney disease during this period.

Fuentes said, "The extreme heat and high humidity make even short commutes physically draining. Despite minimal exposure to the sun, the intense humidity often leads to discomfort and difficulty breathing, which can affect both health and productivity."

For Indian expat Neeha, who works as a data scientist, it takes an hour to reach her workplace located inside Dubai Festival City. The resident walks from her home in Al Raffa daily, then uses the bus, metro and abra to reach her office.

"For thousands of expatriates like myself who rely daily on public transportation to get to work, it becomes a test of endurance. From the moment I step out of my home, the heat becomes a relentless companion. By the time I walk from the bus stop to the metro, and then from the marine station to the office, I am soaking in sweat, dehydrated, and exhausted - before the workday has even begun."

The expat, who wears an abaya while leaving the house, is worried about her health and wellbeing amid rising temperatures. She has even considered carrying a change of clothes to the office.

"The scorching pavements and overcrowded transit areas turn every commute into a challenge. Stress builds up day after day, leaving little energy to focus, perform, or even enjoy life outside of work. For many of us, the summer commute feels like a second job - one we did not sign up for."

Neeha praised Dubai for being a land of opportunities, but hopes for wider acceptance of hybrid work models during these extreme periods.

"Digital infrastructure and hybrid work models are mature enough today to accommodate remote working, at least during the most extreme months. Recognising this struggle and enabling flexible work options wouldn't just improve productivity, it would show the kind of empathy and inclusivity Dubai aims to stand for."

Packed public transport

Despite the air conditioning system inside the metro, during the summer months, it tends to get hot and congested during the peak hours. For Talal Mansoor, a software designer working in Al Quoz, the journey can get challenging despite the amenities provided.

"Travelling via metro and bus is generally pretty comfortable but, during peak hours, the air-conditioned bus stands are packed with people, so we end up standing out of the shade. Additionally, a growing population is increasing the rush-hour commute, and we have to skip a few trains at times. It would be favourable to have at least two days of work from home to balance the situation and make work life a little less hectic in this peak summer season."

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention has advised residents to wear breathable clothing to stay cool and minimise sweat during the summer, in addition to avoiding peak daytime heat to avoid fatigue and heat stroke.

It's also crucial for residents to ensure they are hydrating by drinking a lot of refreshing fluids like anise, mint, hibiscus, and green tea. One should also use sunscreen to protect their skin.

Flexibility offered

In Dubai, since the past few years, government employees get flexible working hours during the summer months. This year, Dubai announced flexible working hours from July 1 until September 12.

The temporary flexible working model aligns with the official five-day working hours. Employees have been divided into two groups, with the first group expected to work eight hours from Monday to Thursday and enjoy Friday as a full holiday.

Meanwhile, the second group works seven hours from Monday to Thursday and 4.5 hours on Friday. The initiative is implemented based on each entity's discretion.

Some private companies are also offering flexible working models. Natasha Hatherall, Founder and CEO of TishTash Communications, said her company works hybrid at all times and offers a "work from anywhere" option for up to four weeks a year.

"I am known for my progressive and flexible approach to workplace polices. Employees usually use these four weeks to either work from their home country or a cooler climate in the summertime, which makes total sense.

"I always believe and advocate for flexibility and tackling things on a case-by-case basis, but I do not believe we should all work from home full-time during the hot summer months. There are so many benefits of having some time together in the office for brainstorming and bonding. If a company has no flexibility or hybrid working, then maybe they can look at three days in office and a two-day work-from-home schedule to provide some balance."

Natasha believes that the hot summer is a reality that people who move here choose. "Whilst uncomfortable, the country generally is set up for hot weather and we need to do the best we can around it, but I do not believe moving the entire workforce to work from home is the answer."