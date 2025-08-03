403
Arab Parliament Condemns Extremist Settlers' Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament strongly condemned Sunday the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Jewish settlers and officials as part of ongoing occupation violations against Islamic holy sites, as well as provocations against Muslims worldwide.
In a statement, the Parliament denounced the heinous crime as a blatant violation of the sanctity of Islamic holy places.
The Parliament also warned of the serious consequences of the Israeli occupation's continued criminal actions and escalating violations.
Earlier, Israeli occupation's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, along with a large group of Jewish settlers, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque. (end)
