Monster Energy's Tatsuro Taira Defeats Hyun Sung Park At UFC Fight Night In Vegas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) UFC Vegas 108: Taira vs. Park was contested in front of a live crowd inside the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Featuring six fights on the Main Card, the event was broadcast live on ESPN television and Prelims streamed on the ESPN+ service.

Monster Energy's Taira (17-1) was looking to return to the victory column after suffering his first career loss against Brandon Royval at UFC Vegas 98 in October 2024. Before the split-decision loss, the young Japanese fighter was heralded as a title contender in the UFC's Flyweight division. Now he needed a win to reclaim his spot.

Taira was initially slated to fight Iraqi athlete Amir Albazi in the headline event, but his opponent withdrew due to a medical issue. On short notice, 29-year-old Park (10-1) from South Korea stepped in to face Taira, putting his undefeated record of ten wins on the line and adding significant hype to the fight.

Both fighters started the fight on a tentative note, keeping their distance while looking for openings. That changed when Taira landed two consecutive right hands to the head that instantly dropped Park on his back. From there, Taira controlled Park on the ground for the rest of the round while working for the right position to secure a show-stopping chokehold until the buzzer.

Taira charged into the second round by body slamming Park to the canvas after landing a stunning jab to the forehead. Assuming ground control, the Japanese grappling expert locked in a body triangle behind Park's back to set the stage for a quick finish by sheer force: Moments later, Park tapped out to a brutal face crank submission just 66 seconds into Round 2, sealing a dominant win for Taira.

"I'm happy, thank you!" said Monster Energy's Taira in his Octagon interview at the UFC Apex on Saturday night.

What's next for the rising star from Japan? "From the last Brandon Royval fight, it's been ten months, and I'm back strong," said Taira in Las Vegas before demanding a title fight against current UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja. "I'll wait to see who wins between Pantoja and Joshua Van and hopefully I get the next shot," said Taira. Stay tuned for more!

