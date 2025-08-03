Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Last Chance To Experience The Future Of Mobile Tech At Samsung's Galaxy Experience Space At Dubai Mall

2025-08-03 03:15:14
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The clock is ticking as Samsung Gulf Electronics' electrifying Galaxy Experience Space at Dubai Mall will close this Friday, August 1. It's the final opportunity to get up close and personal with the future of mobile technology and experience the power of Galaxy AI with the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and Galaxy Watch8 Series. These devices are the next leap in Galaxy innovation and content creation, blending cutting-edge AI with sleek, durable engineering.


The Galaxy Experience Space in the Lower Ground Floor Atrium in Dubai Mall, has been drawing thousands of visitors. From immersive AI-powered activations to exciting interactive challenges, and discovering how Samsung's latest breakthrough devices, visitors are enjoying deep diving into advanced technology in a playground designed for innovation.

Apart from the buzzing games and activites, don't miss out on:
  • Galaxy Z Fold7 : Experience Samsung's thinnest and lightest foldable in action. Visitors can test the immersive large screen, pro-grade creative tools, and built-in Galaxy AI that's redefining multitasking and content creation
  • Galaxy Z Flip7 : Flip into the future with the compact edge-to-edge FlexWindow, flagship camera capabilities, and intuitive AI features that are turning heads
  • Galaxy Watch8 Series : Discover the ultimate health and running coach with the most comfortable Galaxy Watches that set new standards for style and personalized wellness

Visitors get to capture stunning photography, test fitness tracking capabilities, and explore how these technological marvels seamlessly integrate into real lifestyles.

The Final Countdown:
  • Location: Lower Ground Floor Atrium, Dubai Mall
  • Dates: Daily, until Friday, August 1, 2025
  • Timings: Mon-Thu 10am to 11pm, Fri-Sun 10am-12am
  • No entry fees

