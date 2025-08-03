Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) Is Now Available For Trading On Lbank Exchange

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, officially listedon. Thetrading pair is accessible at: .







BTC-S Listing

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Introducing Bitcoin Solaris: The Evolution of Bitcoin for the DeFi Era

Bitcoin Solaris aims to take Bitcoin's legacy into the modern era of blockchain while preserving its core values. The project introduces a dual-layer blockchain architecture , smart contract support, and sustainable consensus models to deliver scalability, programmability, and energy efficiency-key capabilities.

Bitcoin Solaris will initially launch its token, BTC-S , on the Solana network , offering immediate liquidity and DeFi access. Once the native Bitcoin Solaris chain is live, BTC-S tokens on Solana will be redeemable 1:1 for native BTC-S tokens.

Why Bitcoin Solaris Stands Out

Bitcoin Solaris is built to modernize and extend Bitcoin's utility across decentralized finance and scalable applications:



Dual-Layer Architecture : Base Layer ensures Bitcoin-like security; Solaris Layer enables smart contracts, DeFi, and low-latency execution.

Smart Contract Functionality : Turing-complete contracts support dApps, DeFi, NFTs, and synthetic assets.

Cross-Chain Interoperability : Solana integration and bridges provide seamless asset and data movement across ecosystems. Governance and Upgradability : On-chain voting empowers token holders to guide network evolution.

Core Use Cases and Ecosystem Capabilities



DeFi Integration : Lending, borrowing and liquidity provisioning.

Enterprise Applications : Supply chains, digital ID, and tokenization of real-world assets.

Gaming & NFTs : Play-to-earn economies and fast NFT marketplaces.

IoT & Web3 : Secure device communication and microtransaction models. Public Services & Governance : DAO frameworks and blockchain-based voting systems.

BTC-S Tokenomics

Bitcoin Solaris will follow a capped supply model with 21 million BTC-S tokens , mirroring Bitcoin:

Initial Minting : 7 million BTC-S (33.33%) for development, ecosystem, and marketing.

Roadmap Highlights

Phase 1 - Q2 2025

Token generation event, presale launch, whitepaper finalization, and early community formation.

Phase 2 - Q1 2026

Testnet launch, dual-layer architecture integration, enhanced Solana bridge.

Phase 3 - Q2 2026

Mainnet readiness, developer tools, and major exchange listings.

Phase 4 - Q3 2026

Mainnet launch and advanced governance activation.

Phase 5 - Q4 2026 and Beyond

DEX launch, enterprise adoption, institutional-grade solutions, integration with AI, IoT, and more.

Learn More about Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S)

Website:

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Start Trading Now: lbank

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube