Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) Is Now Available For Trading On Lbank Exchange
Introducing Bitcoin Solaris: The Evolution of Bitcoin for the DeFi Era
Bitcoin Solaris aims to take Bitcoin's legacy into the modern era of blockchain while preserving its core values. The project introduces a dual-layer blockchain architecture , smart contract support, and sustainable consensus models to deliver scalability, programmability, and energy efficiency-key capabilities.
Bitcoin Solaris will initially launch its token, BTC-S , on the Solana network , offering immediate liquidity and DeFi access. Once the native Bitcoin Solaris chain is live, BTC-S tokens on Solana will be redeemable 1:1 for native BTC-S tokens.
Why Bitcoin Solaris Stands Out
Bitcoin Solaris is built to modernize and extend Bitcoin's utility across decentralized finance and scalable applications:
- Dual-Layer Architecture : Base Layer ensures Bitcoin-like security; Solaris Layer enables smart contracts, DeFi, and low-latency execution.
Smart Contract Functionality : Turing-complete contracts support dApps, DeFi, NFTs, and synthetic assets. Cross-Chain Interoperability : Solana integration and bridges provide seamless asset and data movement across ecosystems.
Governance and Upgradability : On-chain voting empowers token holders to guide network evolution.
Core Use Cases and Ecosystem Capabilities
- DeFi Integration : Lending, borrowing and liquidity provisioning.
Enterprise Applications : Supply chains, digital ID, and tokenization of real-world assets. Gaming & NFTs : Play-to-earn economies and fast NFT marketplaces.
IoT & Web3 : Secure device communication and microtransaction models. Public Services & Governance : DAO frameworks and blockchain-based voting systems.
BTC-S Tokenomics
Bitcoin Solaris will follow a capped supply model with 21 million BTC-S tokens , mirroring Bitcoin:
- Initial Minting : 7 million BTC-S (33.33%) for development, ecosystem, and marketing.
Roadmap Highlights
Phase 1 - Q2 2025
Token generation event, presale launch, whitepaper finalization, and early community formation.
Phase 2 - Q1 2026
Testnet launch, dual-layer architecture integration, enhanced Solana bridge.
Phase 3 - Q2 2026
Mainnet readiness, developer tools, and major exchange listings.
Phase 4 - Q3 2026
Mainnet launch and advanced governance activation.
Phase 5 - Q4 2026 and Beyond
DEX launch, enterprise adoption, institutional-grade solutions, integration with AI, IoT, and more.
Learn More about Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S)
Website:
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.
Start Trading Now: lbank
