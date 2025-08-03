403
Russian Forces Shell Firefighters Extinguishing Car Blaze In Zaporizhzhia Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Rescuers came under a treacherous Russian attack in frontline Huliaipole. [...] The enemy opened fire just as the emergency crew was extinguishing a car fire. Thankfully, none of the personnel were injured," the statement said.Read also: Ukrainian forces push to reclaim lost positions in Kamianske – Voloshyn
However, a fire and rescue vehicle was damaged in the shelling.
