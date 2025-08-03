Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Shell Firefighters Extinguishing Car Blaze In Zaporizhzhia Region

2025-08-03 03:10:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Rescuers came under a treacherous Russian attack in frontline Huliaipole. [...] The enemy opened fire just as the emergency crew was extinguishing a car fire. Thankfully, none of the personnel were injured," the statement said.

However, a fire and rescue vehicle was damaged in the shelling.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

