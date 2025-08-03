Russian Forces Shell Firefighters Extinguishing Car Blaze In Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Rescuers came under a treacherous Russian attack in frontline Huliaipole. [...] The enemy opened fire just as the emergency crew was extinguishing a car fire. Thankfully, none of the personnel were injured," the statement said.

Ukrainian forces push to reclaim lost positions in Kamianske – Voloshyn

However, a fire and rescue vehicle was damaged in the shelling.