Nuty Foods And Dr. Pal Launch Gutspicex: A Doctor-Guided Gut-Friendly Meal Delivery Service
Dr Pal Manickam
Healthy Indian meals from $6 - doctor-guided and launching Fall 2025 in USA & Canada.
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nuty Foods, the company behind the fast-growing Indian QSR chain SpiceX, has partnered with American board-certified gastroenterologist and social media sensation Dr. Pal to launch GutSpiceX - a gut-friendly, ready-to-eat Indian meal delivery brand launching in Fall 2025 across the USA and Canada.
GutSpiceX offers healthy, chef-prepared Indian meals backed by medical insight and culinary precision. Designed for convenience, nutrition, and digestive wellness, meals are available via flexible weekly plans starting at just $6 per meal.
Key highlights:
Doctor-guided meals for gut health
Prepared in a USDA/FDA registered kitchen in North America
Freshly chilled, preservative-free, and powered by HPP technology
Delivered directly to customers across the U.S. and Canada
The partnership blends modern nutrition science with authentic Indian cuisine to meet growing demand for functional, culturally diverse food options. GutSpiceX is positioned to disrupt the wellness food space with its doctor-driven, tech-enabled model.
Early access registration and partnership opportunities are now open ahead of the Fall 2025 rollout.
Sam Fox
Nuty Foods LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Xdata Group Launches Comcora: A Customizable White-Label Baas Solution For Banks And Fintechs
CommentsNo comment